A Nigerian man has reportedly lost both arms after being involved in a mechanical accident at his new place of work

The young man was said to have suffered a major arm injury just 5 days after starting the new job

A pharmacist who shared the story on Facebook displayed pictures of the man with his arms amputated

Nigerians are reacting to the sad story of a man who lost his arms during an accident at his new place of work.

The man, identified as Aliyu Ahmad, was said to have been involved in a mechanical accident, leading to the amputation of his arms.

Man loses both arms in mechanical accident 5 days after starting job.

Source: Facebook

A pharmacist on Facebook, Pharm Musa Bello, shared the story on his page, as she spilled sad details about the event.

According to him, Aliyu, who resides in Katsina, lost both arms in an accident at a recycling company in Kano.

He added that the young man lost both arms as a result of the accident at the company, five days after he started working there.

The pharmacist described Aliyu as an upright man as he prayed for him.

The Facebook post read:

“If you're alive, you're prone to tests and trials! His name is Aliyu Ahmad, young and promising guy that resides in Shagari Lowcost in Katsina. He suffered a severe trial of losing both of his arms as a result of mechanical accident at a job he got in a company named Jinyuan Recycling Resources Company Limited located in Kano.

“Just five days into starting the job, he encountered this heartbreaking tragedy which resulted in losing both arms. Please pray for him and ask Allah to grant him the strength to overcome this trial. Truly, he is reported to be a good and upright man. May Allah never test us with trials beyond our capabilities.”

Legit.ng reached out to the pharmacist for comments on the story, and had yet to get a response as of the time of this report.

Reactions as man loses arms in work accident

Many who came across the story sympathised with the young man and shared their thoughts on the accident.

Kasim Sulaiman Abdullahi said:

"I hope the company has paid him his benefits for the permanent deformity he has suffered from the accident."

Abu Aishat said:

"May Allah give him way our and this trials and expiate of his sins, grant him strength to overcome this trial."

Maryam Bambale said:

"There should be some compensation under occupational health laws."

Suleiman Alhassan said:

"Lack of proper orientation or training on the job hazards. It's so sad."

Abdullahi Suleiman Ajasco said:

"So touching, wishing him a speedy recovery."

