A Nigerian woman has been praised for her academic prowess after she graduated with a perfect CGPA from the University of Lagos.

Mrs. Deborah Iwalola Johnson-Opeseitan studied for her masters in UNILAG, and she graduated with a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

Mrs. Deborah Iwalola Johnson-Opeseitan graduates with a perfect CGPA of 5.0.

In an interview she granted to The Sun Newspaper, Mrs. Deborah said she had a earlier bagged a bachellors degree from the University of Ibadan.

She said:

"My parents have always wanted me to study Medicine and Surgery. But as fate would have it, and because my score in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) did not meet up with the MBBS requirements, I ended up studying Botany at the University of Ibadan (2004-2008). As a Botany student, the taxonomy of plant species and ethnobotany were my best courses. At least, if I can’t study Medicine, I should be able to identify medicinal plant species and know the use they can be put to. I went for NYSC in 2009. Immediately I came back, I enrolled for my masters degree in Public Health (Epidemiology), the University of Ibadan.

"I performed excellently well, earned a PhD grade, and asked to proceed for my PhD. Marriage and children came in, I had to put everything on hold. In 2020, COVID-19 happened. We had to stay back and work from home; 2021, ASUU strike that lingered for long happened. We had to stay at home. While at home, the idea of going for another master’s degree in Natural Resources Conservation surfaced. I pursued it with due diligence."

Mrs. Deborah Iwalola Johnson-Opeseitan had earlier bagged two degrees from the University of Ibadan. Photo credit: X/UNILAG.

Deborah says she wanted to get a good result

According to Mrs. Deborah, she just wanted to get a good result which would enable her go for her PhD without stress.

Her words:

"All I was pursuing in UNILAG was to ensure I came out with a PhD. grade so I don’t have to do M.Phil before PhD. When my first semester results started coming in, the A’s were showing. I still did not believe all my results would be straight A’s because we had one very difficult Physiology course in semester that everyone was so scared of. But when the result came out, I had 71, which was just the perfect A I needed."

61-year-old record broken in UNILAG

She said her course leader told her she was the first person to achieve a perfect CGPA of 5.0 in the 61-year-old history of the department of zoology in UNILAG.

Her words:

"Yes. I had to ask my department's Postgraduate Coordinator. He said I am the first person to have that kind of grade at master’s level in the department."

