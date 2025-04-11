Three people have bagged masters degrees from the Lagos State University (LASU) during the 2025 convocation ceremony

The men graduated during the 28th convocation ceremony of the school, which churned out the 2023/2024 set

According to a Facebook post, the three masters graduates are members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria

The graduates are identified as Lolade Weath Lagwan, Nurudin Mudashiru Eniafe, and Macarthy Olatunji Alade.

Some people in the comment section of the post believe the graduates are drivers, but this is not independently confirmed. Legit.ng has reached out to the RTEAN LASU chapel for comments.

Facebook reactions as "drivers" graduate from LASU

Nicolas Marvelous Adebowale said:

"Awesome congratulations more Blessings Remain bless you and your family more Winning champ More power to your Elbows Shalom."

Toyin Oladipupo said:

"If all these ones are learned, then who are those agberos that we still have outside there with no iota of composure or steeze at all. Let more enlightment go round in that association. Congrat once again."

Aiyepola Abayomi said:

"Give it to RTEAN. I have often times being left with bewilderment as to the educational pedigree of those leading RTEAN. I have a maternal uncle in the national body who's vast along Academic lines. If not in logistics business, he would be an enigma in the academia. Congrats to the latest graduands."

Lawal Omoyemi Bòròkìní said:

"This is exemplary and worthy to emulate. Congratulations to them."

Mike Adrian said:

"I think people in roads have more sense and exposure than those in Nurtw but all of them na still agbero, looking for free money."

Daniel Tagbe said:

"Congratulations to them all. Congratulations to Mudashiru Eniafe for this achievement. I and Eniafe served in Katsina state and he was our CLO them. I am happy."

Aina Ajibade Adewale Adebambo said:

"Na wetin we suppose dey see and hear be dis. Big Congratulations."

Adeniran Afees said:

"A big congrats to you all, very commendable of you."

Tekpo Oluwasegun said:

"Congratulations on your master's degree convocation!"

Alagba Adedolapo Olorunfemi said:

"Wow! They mastered it, congratulations once again to them."

Abdullah Eniola said:

"Congratulations to you my dear brothers. God bless you all."

