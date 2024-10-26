A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how she sent off her beautiful mother who came for omugwo

After the omugwo was over, the woman bought different provisions including a bag of rice and shoes for her mother

Social media users who watched the video applaud the thoughtful daughter for blessing her mother

A touching video showing a Nigerian daughter's appreciation for her mother's love and care recently captured the hearts of social media users.

The daughter had welcomed her mother into her home for the traditional "omugwo", a cherished Igbo custom where mothers care for their daughters and newborns after childbirth.

Lady surprises mum who came for omugwo Photo credit: @spicyprecious51/TikTok.

Lady gifts mum loads of provisions

Shared by @spicyprecious on TikTok, the video revealed the thoughtful daughter's generous farewell gifts to her mother.

Standing proudly beside an assortment of provisions, her mother beamed with joy, cradling her grandchild in her arms.

The gifts included staples like rice, detergent, and powdered milk, as well as treats like chocolate and golden morn cereal.

Several pairs of shoes were also sighted amongst the items, confirming the lady's appreciation for her mother's stay.

Reactions as lady gifts mum provisions

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Larry asked:

"Must you show it on social media?"

@Genny Gozos event asked:

"Na mama you buy golden morn for?"

@Monica asked:

"Please omugwo is how many months?"

@vinah said:

"I wish we can afford this for my mum. I am going back this week hubby buried his mum a week after my delivery he is not yet financially stable I feel sad."

@Happy love commented:

"Congratulations. My mom in-law come for my omugwo it's been seven months now, she still dey."

@uche best asked:

"All this things is just for omugo?"

@osemechristabel said:

"If I born until the pikin reach one year mama no go comot ohh."

@mummy Adaeze said:

"I dedicated my 2 month old baby today pls I wanted to know can my mother-in-law still stay till it 3 month or she can go now."

@dukudivinity said:

"Mama won eat golden morn abi ona add ona things join make he for plenty."

@CHISOM reacted:

"Congratulations my dear. All this people typing if golden morn is for mummy hmm my husband wey I cook rice finish yesterday he came back saying he don't want to eat that is golden morn he want oo."

@Madam Chen said:

"My mum’s omugwo gift was brand new Samsung A15 and cool cash. God bless my hubby and mother."

@helenwhyte added:

"God please keep blessing me & my husband so that will care for my mum more than we do Amen. Congratulations babe."

Lady dances with mum as omugwo ends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a Nigerian lady celebrating her mother after the completion of her 'omugwo' went viral online.

In the short video, the new mother's mum was seen dancing happily with her baby in the living room.

