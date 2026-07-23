The South African government has published official guidance on how foreign nationals can qualify for citizenship in 2026

The official guidance covers multiple routes available to foreigners, including options for those who already hold citizenship in another country

The Department of Home Affairs is listed as the official body overseeing all South African citizenship applications, and this applies in 2026

The South African government has published official guidance explaining how foreign nationals, including Nigerians, can qualify for South African citizenship.

The information was shared on the South African government's official website and outlines several routes through which a person may acquire, retain, or regain citizenship, depending on their individual circumstances.

The South African government has explained how foreign nationals can qualify for its citizenship. Photo Credit: Per-Anders Pettersson, People Images

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Who automatically qualifies for SA citizenship

According to the guidance, a person automatically qualifies for South African citizenship if they were born in South Africa and at least one parent holds South African citizenship or a permanent residency permit.

A person adopted by a South African citizen also qualifies automatically.

For those who do not qualify automatically, the government said applications can be made through either descent or naturalisation, giving foreign nationals a formal path to citizenship.

Retaining, renouncing, and reinstating citizenship

The guidance also covers situations involving people who already hold, or intend to acquire, citizenship in another country. Applicants who wish to keep their South African citizenship while obtaining another nationality must apply for retention before acquiring the second citizenship. Failure to do so results in the automatic loss of South African citizenship.

Former citizens who were born in South Africa or acquired citizenship through descent and have since returned to live in the country permanently may apply to have their South African citizenship reinstated.

The government also makes provision for those who wish to formally give up their South African citizenship ahead of becoming a citizen of another country, through an official renunciation process.

Additionally, individuals who acquired citizenship of another country before 6 October 1995 may apply for an exemption from the loss of their South African citizenship.

All applications and enquiries related to citizenship are handled by the Department of Home Affairs, which is the official body responsible for processing citizenship matters in South Africa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the list of countries that can enter South Africa without a visa.

South Africa visa-free entry: African countries eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on South Africa's recent visa exemption list, revealing that citizens from selected African countries can enter without a visa in 2026.

With permitted stays ranging from 30 to 90 days, this move reflects South Africa's commitment to fostering regional connectivity and facilitating easier travel for Africans.

Source: Legit.ng