Nigerian Man Cries Out As Swarm of Bees Storm His Shop, Take Over Cartons of Goods
- A Nigerian man shared a video showing the moment bees took over his shop and he was not able to enter
- The man said he came in the morning, arranged his shop only for bees to storm the place as if they had a nest there
- He said the bees later left, even though he did not make any attempt to pursue them from his shop
A Nigerian businessman shared a video showing how a swarm of bees prevented him from entering his shop.
