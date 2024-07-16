A young boy owns a bird believed to be a hawk, and it is now his pet because he raised it from childhood

The boy was seen in public going around with the bird, which perched comfortably on his shoulder

He and the bird have become friends, and social media users who saw the two said they were fascinated

A boy was seen in public with a bird perching comfortably on his shoulder.

Some netizens who saw the bird believed it was a hawk, given its physical appearance.

The boy domesticated the bird and made it his pet. Photo credit: TikTok/@nkeiru3.

In a video posted on TikTok by @nkeiru3, the boy was spotted walking on the road with the bird.

The bird was on his shoulder, but he secured it with a small rope to prevent it from flying away.

Narrating his relationship with the bird, the boy who spoke in Igbo, said he has been with it since it was small. He said the bird now knows him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as boy domestics bird as pet

@Usherugo said:

"Hawk! It is not parrot that speaks, and madam it is not pigeon and not eagle but Hawk."

@CYRIL said:

"This guy don finally catch Wizkid for me."

@Willjoedera Willjoe said:

"I pity who buy am because, he go still return back to him."

@funny biggy said:

"The boy doesn't know the worth of what he has."

@WizzyBonko said:

"3rd question from the man shock me. You see something wey de alive and you still dey ask the boi if e catch am alive."

@evangelinechrist65 said:

"This is hawk."

@Better day’s Ahead said:

"He is my brother. Ngor Okpala to the world."

@BIG BANK DC said:

"Oh wow.. that’s my brother. Ngor Okpala IMO STATE."

@Chidosky said:

"This thing nah big money in Saudi Arabia."

