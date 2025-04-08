A young lady has promised to pay back her biological father whom she accused of being unfair to her while growing up

In a post, she recounted how he allegedly refused to buy a laptop for her in her final year, but purchased one for her brother who was in his second year

The heartbroken lady who felt mistreated by her father vowed never to give anything to her father even in his last days

A young lady's emotional post about her childhood experiences has sparked mixed reactions online.

The lady, who shared her story on social media, expressed deep-seated feelings of hurt and betrayal towards her father.

Lady vows never to give anything to father

Identified on X as @missbuttacup, the lady claimed that her father had allegedly shown favouritism towards her brother.

She narrated that while she was in her final year of university, her father refused to purchase a laptop for her, despite her needing it for her thesis.

In contrast, her younger brother received an expensive laptop in his second year.

Her account of her childhood experiences painted a picture of a strained relationship with her father.

She described him as a "misogynistic deadbeat" who had consistently shown her little support or care.

Her words conveyed a sense of pain and frustration that had built up over the years.

In her emotional post, the lady made it clear that she had no intention of providing for her father in his old age.

She felt that his past actions had shown him to be unworthy of her support and her decision was a reflection of the deep hurt and resentment she felt towards him.

In her words:

"My father will reap the wickedness he has started, asked this bastaard for a laptop in my final year while I was writing my thesis, he aired me but my younger brother just got an expensive laptop in his second year in uni. I can see the pattern clearly and I saw it coming. A misogynistic deadbeat will get nothing from me, even in his last days on earth."

Reactions as lady vows never to help father

The lady's story quickly went viral online, with many Nigerians sharing their opinions and many tackling her.

Number one said:

"If I be her papa, if this one see tablet know say na malaria drugs."

Lagos President said:

"If I find out say the papa buy her maths set for primary school, I go vex for the man."

Sanya Great said:

"Try searching father on her page, I’m really sorry for him."

Chrisnotwood said:

"Why's she surprised her dad is investing on his son that's probably making him proud. She no real. She even he'll get nothing from her in his last days. As long as her brother no die. Person dey for am."

LFC Amanda reacted:

"It's always the ones that look like this, never beating the allegations."

Obinna wrote:

"This shows you how fuulish girls can be all the time. They always want to be wild and still enjoy domestic cares."

Kanayo Nkuzi reacted:

"Because someone doesn’t dress like you, talk like you, think like you, they’re living wrongly. Everyone must see life through the prism of your reality. We need to wake up. I’ve seen bada$$ doctors with way more piercing than her yet!"

Ademola said:

"I know they’ll drag me for being stereotypical. But I have always believed any person that can do septum piercing is always a goat. And every time I’m proven right."

Lady accuses dad of being deadbeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady was recently asked if she would agree to sell her biological father for a whopping sum of N100 million.

The lady surprisingly replied that N100 million was too much as she was willing to give him out for N50k or less.

