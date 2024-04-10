A Nigerian lady was recently asked if she would agree to sell her biological father for a whopping sum of N100 million

The lady surprisingly replied that N100 million was too much as she was willing to give him out for N50k or less

Mixed reactions trailed the trending video as netizens stormed the comments section to share their thoughts

A Nigerian lady has stirred emotions online after speaking about her strained relationship with her biological father.

A content creator had approached the lady to ask if she could sell her father for the sum of N100 million.

Lady claims dad is deadbeat

In the video shared on TikTok by @geeteeraps, the lady expressed her extreme resentment towards her father.

According to her, N100 million was too much to buy her dad her dad as she could sell him for as low as N50k or even N40k.

She claimed that her father was not useful and selling him would be a very good thing since he doesn't contribute anything to the family.

She said:

“I go even dash am out to make sure he no dey my family at all. He is not useful to the family, he is not contributing anything to the family. So why will I call him my father.”

Reactions as lady criticises deadbeat dad

Some netizens in the comments section on TikTok insisted that her mother must have poisoned her mind against her father.

@sammitex reacted:

“Most things our mothers tell us about our fathers are actually false, most of us our mothers are the problems they turned us against our fathers.”

Art nature reacted:

“The mother has turned her against her dad.”

Queen A molly said:

“Me I get papa but I de tell people say my father don die. If una give me 50k now I go sell am I swr with my life.”

@sky-blizz said:

“Nobody will understand what she's saying except you are going through the same thing.”

Chilv 80V said:

“Please dear fathers if you are giving your wife money for your children school fees or money to cook make sure your children are there.”

@ologeesther reacted:

“All of you saying she will regret this her word, is she a baby, she knows what she is saying, let all men try to be responsible to their children.”

@baron7 reacted:

“If this one no value he father na husband she go value, big red flag to keep dis one as wife 000 bcos she fit turn her children again her husband. ot una no go understand sha.”

Mhiz confidence said:

“Same here nah my father I go sell he don abandon us for our mother since l'm 8years and I'm 20years now.”

