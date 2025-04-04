A focused young lady has shared a video revealing her experience after moving out of her family house to live alone

In a video, she showed off her well-furnished apartment and expressed fulfilment about the progress she had made so far

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app congratulated her massively in the comments

A young lady's inspiring journey to independence has captured the attention of social media users after she shared a video on TikTok.

The video showed her beautifully furnished apartment, which she had worked hard to set up after moving out of her family home.

Lady celebrates 8 months of living alone

Identified as @waithirabecky on TikTok, the young lady expressed her gratitude for the life she had built, acknowledging that it was a dream come true.

Her video was met with an outpouring of support from users who admired her determination and hard work.

In the video, @waithirabecky reflected on the past eight months, during which she had taken great strides towards independence.

Her newfound freedom had not only allowed her to grow as an individual but also to appreciate the value of hard work and self-sufficiency.

In her words:

"Exactly 8 months since I moved out and started living alone. Blessed and favored. I once dreamt of the life I have right now. I am so grateful for my house, my job and everything I have right now. If you want me to plug you on anything please comment down below and I’ll do that."

Reactions as lady celebrates her independence

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Chelsea said:

"I have some questions. Did you save up or how did you do it? How old were you when you moved out. How did you manage everything all together."

@user7419357868726 said:

"I will celebrate others so that my God will bless me too, congrats your place is so beautiful."

@Rtg said:

"Hi girl. how much did it cost you to repaint your house and would you recommend your fundi."

@Dr_Wamuhu said:

"How are you guys saving up for all these all I have is my mattress my gas and my dish rack and utensils."

@Wambuiiii said:

"Moved out on Sept on my birthday 2024 no job, no nothing, built my small space, January 2025 I got a job, I was still not financially stable, sold everything to relocate the other town, and I'm now pushin."

@Blue beiby said:

"Same am proud of you as am praying for mine. You have everything that I've once screen shot in my phone."

@_callmebianca said:

"My agent ran with my money. Now I have use my last savings for house but no beddddss or anything jst meeee."

@tracy said:

"I will start like you after I graduate in 2028. I will not be going back home in Jesus name."

@CMB S said:

"Congratulations. You got taste, everything is classy, beautiful. Let me declutter my old stuff and start copying notes from you."

@Ogechukwukamma said:

"Pls where did you get the table, the ceiling light, the interior decor generally. Girlll is so beautiful!"

@_.adom reacted:

"I literally cried to God for this today. Congratulations to you! I know exactly how much this means and feels!"

@DEE MUKAMI said:

"Keep winning girl. I moved out when I turned 18. I had just lost my mom and the relatives were mistreating. Now @32 living comfortably with my son. It can only be God."

@bheba added:

"My problem I don't want to achieve all of this alone. I want to achieve them with my family by my side. I won't be proud of my self. buying a TV while at home there isnt."

Lady moves from Enugu state to Kano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who used to live in Enugu moved to the northern part of the country, where she will start living.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady said she had lived in Enugu state for six years before deciding to move to the north.

