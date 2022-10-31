A married Nigerian lady turned her husband's hype person as she showered him praises for looking so handsome

She started out by sending a hilarious warning to other ladies as she gushed over his look and shoes

In the heartwarming video, her man could not stop smiling and blushed hard as he tried to comport himself

A video of a beautiful Nigerian lady singing the praises of her husband over his looks has got netizens gushing.

The lady turned his hype woman as she blessed God for his handsomeness, daring other ladies hilariously.

The lady praised his physical beauty. Photo Credit: TikTok/@j_design_photography

In the cute video seen on TikTok, her man smiled from ear to ear as he tried to control his excitement.

She went on to jokingly express her desire to get married to him again and also complimented his footwear.

"My celebrity crush... Who dey? See, if your husband no fine, no put body," she said while looking at him with so much admiration.

She watched as her man blushed and reminded him that she was with him.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

alutaqueen25 said:

"God please let me marry a good man, so I can hype him well."

Michael habeeb said:

"Yet some are sad saying marriage is a scam after they've made terrible choice in partner smh."

Tiffane said:

"Yesss. this is me with my king.. I built my man allll the way up.. love and respect starts at home."

officialISRAELZION said:

"This is what all men ask for mostly the secret to any man. This is one of the simplest secrets to get any man anyday not se*x. Praise gets to any man."

Itz_Deblaw said:

"This is why your man must be fine.. who personalitu help but it's good sha."

Patrick Nwachukwu83 said:

''Every man is fine .it depends how ur direction handsomenes .make ur man handsome by treating him well .not by physical look."

