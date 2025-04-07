A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her father's reaction after she dressed up in his complete outfit

A video showing a Nigerian lady and her father has captured the attention of social media users.

In the clip, the lady was seen wearing her father's entire outfit, complete with trousers and shirt, in a playful attempt to see her father's reaction.

Lady wears dad's outfit in funny video

The video was shared on TikTok by @busayonaomi, who captured the funny exchange between her and her father.

As she stood in the living room, her father entered and couldn't help but laugh at her dressing.

His jovial nature was evident as he jokingly praised her bold look and even gave her sunshades to compliment it.

The father-daughter duo's playful interaction brought a smile to the faces of many online users.

Commenting on the outfit, the father claimed that it would make boys less likely to harass his daughter on the road due to her bold appearance.

"Wearing my dad's complete outfit to see his reaction. To think he was going to tell me to pull it off. The trouser sef short pass me," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady dresses in dad's outfit

The playful banter between the two have made the video a viral sensation on TikTok.

@kellybeauty said:

"My own no go see this one oooooh na to denied me. Na him sabii."

@Cynthia Kosisochukwu said:

"Chai! God the highest thing that happened to me in this life is not witnessing a father's love. It is so painful."

@ella sparkle wrote:

"I swear my dad won't even react, instead he will smile and hail me for wearing his cloth, me wearing his cloth is not even his concern."

@GUBSNATURALHairCare said:

"I love you and your dad already, he is a sweet loving dad. Make boys no harass you."

@Nanonana said:

"This kind of love if african dad did this we would have to fight for protection of girl child."

@situationship survivor said:

"Lucky are those who experienced their father's love unlike us who never even saw their faces."

@favyIB said:

"My father go ask me whether spirits don possess me, so that him fit call pastors for church make dem conduct deliverance."

@Jennifer said:

"My own father will keep fighting with me to keep his clothes daddy see ur mate o."

@zaddi said:

"He even added sun glasses to match it all. God bless and keep our parents."

@kehindelawal822 Kenny said:

"The father was so happy seeing her daughter wearing his cloth and sandals and his sun glasses give her all the support."

@Glory victor reacted:

"Which kind sweet daddy be this he dey even dey help her adjust the shirt well."

@ode opeyemi feyisara said:

"I felt happy when i had to wear my daddy shirt after surgery for two months and na him go dey bring varieties of it come hospital."

@ZÍÑÀÇHÍ said:

"Any day my dad dey find his clothe na me he dey first call. Even no be me carry the clothe na me go provide am."

@Beautician in Warri reacted:

"Awwww. Those of u that have connection with ur parents are luck unlike me No parental luv."

@Lincoln added:

"Waooow. God bless you Sir, you will live long and enjoy good health. How I wish I had such a father."

Watch the video here:

