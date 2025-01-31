A lady has revealed that aside from wearing her clothes to church, she also wears her dad's own

She shared one of her dad's outfits that she wore to church and she flaunted it in a video stylishly

When she got to church and took her seat, her mother spotted her, and she reacted in a way that had netizens laughing

A lady, @veema_eats on TikTok, posted the outfit she wore to church on a Sunday which got the attention of netizens. She revealed that the shirt belonged to her father.

She wore it happily and recorded a video of herself in church. After she joined the congregation and sat, her mother turned back and saw the shirt she wore.

A lady wears her dad's shirt to church, her mum's reaction trends. Image credit: @Veema_eats

Source: Instagram

In the video shared online, the lady's mother stirred at her daughter for a while and shook her head before facing the preacher in the church. Several netizens laughed at the lady and assumed what her mum would do to her when they got home.

It is not the first time a lady has worn her parents' outfit and shared a video online. In the past, some people have revealed how they have turned their mother's old clothes into new designs and they always look gorgeous in them.

Reactions as a lady wears dad's shirt

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions a lady wears her dad's shirt to church and her mother catches her.

@poshglobalmedia noted:

"2 solid sentences without opening her mouth. Is that not your dad’s cloth, ipade di ile."

@tenny_coco_ commented:

"That nod speaks louder than the preacher's microphone."

@a7_digitals stated:

"And the Pastor thinks this woman is listening to the sermon. Person wey don dey plan wetin she go do her pikin when she reach house. That's if she no start immediately service close."

@abiliteejay commented:

"Who get the clothes fit nor even vex based on father and daughter relationship. But na mama dey vex."

@mikkytorino said:

"The side eyes and nob is a combination that signifies you go see pepper today."

@nouriteroyal_events reacted:

"Mother and daughter fight go soon start."

Source: Legit.ng