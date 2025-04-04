Dad Gives Epic Reply to Daughter Who Asked Him for $50,000, Video Gets Attention on TikTok
- A young lady has shared a video revealing her father's response after requesting for a huge sum of $50,000 (N76,540,500)
- In the video, the lady told her father that she really needed the money to take herself shopping and elevate her mood
- Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions
A lady's bold request for a huge sum of $50,000 (N76,540,500) from her father has captured the attention of many netizens.
The young lady, who sought financial assistance to lift her spirits, was met with a surprising response from her father.
Lady shares dad's response after requesting $50k
In the video posted by @aminathree, she explained to her father that she had been facing online harassment, which had taken a toll on her mental health.
She proposed that a shopping spree and a trip would be the perfect antidote, and that her father's financial support would be a worthwhile investment in her happiness.
In her words:
"Can I have $50k. You know I have been posting on TikTok and Instagram. People have been leaving me hate comments and I think a day of shopping and a nice trip will make me feel better. So if you give me $50k, I will be able to do something fun. Think of it as an investment where you don't lose anything. You don't lose anything because you are investing in your daughter's happiness. I know you have the money. You're a big boss."
After initial hesitation, her father finally agreed to provide the funds, citing his love for his daughter.
However, the daughter made it clear in a lighthearted tone that she was only pranking him as an 'April fool's joke'.
"Asking my dad for $50k as an April fools joke but he said yes?" she said.
Reactions as lady asks dad for $50k
The video generated lots of reactions from TikTok users, with some praising the father's generosity.
@kiamakb said:
"Wow what loving dad! What language was that?"
@Leslie Nicholas wrote:
"April Fool joke' would never leave my mouth after he agreed eh."
@Ms Ojima said:
"My dad gives me money whenever I ask and he gives me what he can afford. So grateful for him."
@User028470208 said:
"April fools literally originated from the unaliving of moors by the catholics who were predominantly almost entirely FULANI!! girllllll."
@UrbanReels said:
"I ask my papa same thing the man throw me outside say make I no return, say ein see say I be prodigal child. Chae."
@Osuide Michael Eboseremen said:
"Ohh so so you mean we should close our eyes and senses to the pause and play that happened here??"
@Aliyah said:
"And my dad don’t even talk to me it’s good to see people out here having a good relationship with theirs."
@simp4princess said:
"I thought I read 50k naira and I dor already say e nor get talk less when I cor see the $50k."
@CHIJIOKE said:
"Una like me wey get papa make we no look am less ooo. Na small time papa go also reach us with this country situation."
@𝖒𝖆𝖒𝖆 said:
"It's not like I'm being jealous but before he agreed the video cut cake nobody drag me oo."
@Aminah vibes 22 said:
"Ur dad is understanding as Fulani if I put on wig without covering my hair ehh my dad ehhn."
@stino.co added:
"If I told my Nigerian dad, he’d scream me out of that room, after asking me where I expect him to get it from."
Watch the video here:
Lady spoils mum with wads of cash
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video gushing over her beautiful mother who means the world to her.
In a captivating video, she expressed her undying love for her mother while spraying naira notes on her.
