A lady's bold request for a huge sum of $50,000 (N76,540,500) from her father has captured the attention of many netizens.

The young lady, who sought financial assistance to lift her spirits, was met with a surprising response from her father.

Lady shares dad's response after requesting $50k

In the video posted by @aminathree, she explained to her father that she had been facing online harassment, which had taken a toll on her mental health.

She proposed that a shopping spree and a trip would be the perfect antidote, and that her father's financial support would be a worthwhile investment in her happiness.

In her words:

"Can I have $50k. You know I have been posting on TikTok and Instagram. People have been leaving me hate comments and I think a day of shopping and a nice trip will make me feel better. So if you give me $50k, I will be able to do something fun. Think of it as an investment where you don't lose anything. You don't lose anything because you are investing in your daughter's happiness. I know you have the money. You're a big boss."

After initial hesitation, her father finally agreed to provide the funds, citing his love for his daughter.

However, the daughter made it clear in a lighthearted tone that she was only pranking him as an 'April fool's joke'.

"Asking my dad for $50k as an April fools joke but he said yes?" she said.

Reactions as lady asks dad for $50k

The video generated lots of reactions from TikTok users, with some praising the father's generosity.

@kiamakb said:

"Wow what loving dad! What language was that?"

@Leslie Nicholas wrote:

"April Fool joke' would never leave my mouth after he agreed eh."

@Ms Ojima said:

"My dad gives me money whenever I ask and he gives me what he can afford. So grateful for him."

@User028470208 said:

"April fools literally originated from the unaliving of moors by the catholics who were predominantly almost entirely FULANI!! girllllll."

@UrbanReels said:

"I ask my papa same thing the man throw me outside say make I no return, say ein see say I be prodigal child. Chae."

@Osuide Michael Eboseremen said:

"Ohh so so you mean we should close our eyes and senses to the pause and play that happened here??"

@Aliyah said:

"And my dad don’t even talk to me it’s good to see people out here having a good relationship with theirs."

@simp4princess said:

"I thought I read 50k naira and I dor already say e nor get talk less when I cor see the $50k."

@CHIJIOKE said:

"Una like me wey get papa make we no look am less ooo. Na small time papa go also reach us with this country situation."

@𝖒𝖆𝖒𝖆 said:

"It's not like I'm being jealous but before he agreed the video cut cake nobody drag me oo."

@Aminah vibes 22 said:

"Ur dad is understanding as Fulani if I put on wig without covering my hair ehh my dad ehhn."

@stino.co added:

"If I told my Nigerian dad, he’d scream me out of that room, after asking me where I expect him to get it from."

Watch the video here:

