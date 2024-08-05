Some asoebi ladies made a wedding glamorous with their beautiful outfits which had many people talking

The colourful outfits were combined with 'geles' and expensive accessories that gave them show-stopping looks

In a video, the asoebi ladies showed off what it cost them to rock the gorgeous outfits and they got the commendation of netizens

A Nigerian bride was the toast of netizens as her lovely asoebi ladies surrounded her in their breathtaking apparel.

Asoebi ladies reveal the cost of their gorgeous outfits. Image credit: @riversbrides

Source: Instagram

Red and brown 'geles' dominated the fabulous outfits and it made them admirable to many. The ladies shared what it cost them to rock the glamorous looks.

In the video shared by @riversbrides on Instagram, Nzube's outfit cost N30k while Desire bought her fabric for N30k and paid N40k for sewing. Victoria's outfit was worth N50k, and another asoebi lady Victoria paid N300k for her dress. Obite spent N60k on her lovely attire.

Dara paid N200k for her dress and Ijeoma gave her tailor N40k for her attire. Another beautiful asoebi lady Priscilla paid her tailor N30k for her dress. Precious spent N30k while Josephine's dress was worth N185k. Also, Doubra got her attire for N160k.

Their outfits were made in different stylish designs and netizens made their preferred choice. Many people noted that they preferred the less expensive outfits.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the outfits

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to the asoebi ladies' outfits below:

@pee9885:

"30k geng and the 40k babe have the finest outfits."

@comfortbassey6:

"Pls de lady that said her outfit cost 300,000.00n, is she de one that got married or?"

@tee_kaiy:

"The 30k outfits are more peng than the ones that got up to a hundred and something."

@nitalkn:

"A classy asoebi the bride tried in selecting the fabrics."

@tianah_jubilee:

"This girls Dey lie sha. The 30-60k outfit is finer abeg."

@queenlivyy_:

"The prices do not match the delivery."

Asoebi ladies wear colourful outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian weddings are usually glamorous and asoebi ladies play a formidable role in this aspect

Some asoebi ladies were seen in pink dresses that looked gorgeous, and the different styles were giving

They complemented their outfits with pink 'geles' and various accessories that made them a cynosure of eyes

Source: Legit.ng