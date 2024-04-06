A photo of a couple cutting bread instead of a cake on their wedding day has sparked massive reactions on social media

The couple was reportedly disappointed by their baker, so they chose bread as a substitute for cake

While some netizens applauded their choice of an alternative, others insisted that using bread wasn't fit for the occasion

A couple has become the topic of discussion on social media after a photo from their wedding ceremony surfaced online.

The couple reportedly got disappointed by their trusted cake baker just a few hours to their wedding.

Couple cuts bread instead of cake on their wedding day. Photo credit: @Igbo TV/Facebook.

Couple cuts bread on wedding day

A Facebook post shared by Igbo TV revealed that the couple had to think fast to find an alternative to the last-minute disappointment.

They sought an alternative for the cake and concluded that they would cut bread instead during the ceremony.

In the trending photo, the loaves of bread were aesthetically arranged to look like a layered cake with a yellow ribbon attached to it.

Reactions as couple cuts bread on wedding day

Social media users had varying opinions about the situation the couple found themselves in and how they curbed it.

Daily Dose reacted:

"I doubt it's last minute rush, this could be deliberate. Already baked cakes are sold at shops and not so expensive. The many breads here can buy the cake. It's just a matter of choice which is still okay."

Barnabas said:

"I would rather skip the cutting of cake than do this. Fast food no open abi wetin?"

Peter Anumudi reacted:

"Fantastic. What matters is thier happiness as a couple so long as they are happy finish. This is just merriment the most important one is the church wedding. Congratulations please."

Nkeiruka Angel said:

“It is called Improvisation 100 This is one of the obvious advantages of creativity. What matters most is a happy married life afterwards. May God bless their union.”

Cecilia Ofana commented:

“Congratulations to you both, I love the energy.”

Edith Mamah reacted:

“Bread and wine is very okay because a mountain of cake doesn't guarantee a peaceful marriage but what matters is Love Peace and Understanding. May God bless your new home, congratulations to you both.”

Amarachi Somtochukwu Nwaokike reacted:

“The man is a bread winner of the family, congrats to u beautiful wife & ur beautiful bread na akara remain.”

Calsilek Vungandze said:

“Congratulations to them. Marriage is not about the cake anyways as long as they both understand what they're doing and have blessings from their parents and God. Halala.”

Chimzurum Elugwaraonu said:

“Awesome, I celebrate your faith guys. Congratulations. May the Lord bless your union.”

