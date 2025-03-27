A Nigerian man has shared a screenshot showing his chat with a young lady whom he has been chatting with for barely one week

While posting the chat, the angry man lamented that the lady requested for birthday gift despite not wanting to get in bed with him

Social media users who came across the chat on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man has gone viral on X after posting his conversation with a lady he had been chatting with for less than a week.

He expressed outrage over her request for birthday gifts, despite her earlier assertion that she was not interested in getting romantically involved with him.

Man drags lady who asked for birthday gifts

The angry individual, who goes by the handle drstrange1206 on the social media platform X, shared a screenshot of the conversation, which quickly went viral.

In the chat, the lady had listed ten gifts she hoped to receive on her birthday, including a smart wristwatch, high heels, and a new phone.

In her words:

"My birthday wishlist March 22nd Smart wristwatch, 2 heels, movie dates, surprise credit alert, portable handbag, perfume collection, all paid trip to a spa in Lagos, seafood, new phone, 80 litres of parfait N70k."

While sharing the chat online, the angry man dragged the lady to filth, referring to her as a 'thief'.

He lambasted her for claiming to be religious and not wanting to get in bed with him, but still requesting for gifts.

"See this thief I just started talking to barely a week. U say u be born again wen no wan knackk but dey find bday gift from me. Oleeeee," he said.

Reactions as man shares chat with 'talking stage'

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Hamden said:

"Parfait 80litres ? or na petrol she wan talk ?"

LFC Amanda reacted:

"Portable handbag??? 80 litres of parfait?? Tf?"

Bug Chris wrote:

"When them wan beat these girls, make una leave this one for me."

Damilare said:

"Some of una no dey fear God sa cos how u go dey measure parfait in liters when no be Akamu Ehn fine gal?"

Martins John C wrote:

"It's the 80 litres parfait for me. Be like say she wan open Parfait business."

Jhany said:

"Na fuel she been wan talk !??cosssssssssssss 80ltrs of parfait!? Naa I'm done."

Guns Akimbo reacted:

"This is so embarrassing, my God!"

God's Made reacted:

"Parfait 80 litres. She wan start dey sell."

Angel Michael reacted:

"80L Parfait. Omo. These gals are not playing oooo."

Future Montage added:

"Wetin she wan do with 80ltr of parfait?"

Angelicaaa reacted:

"I am ashamed on her behalf."

Lady in talking stage shares WhatsApp chat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady got people talking after she shared the WhatsApp conversation she had with her talking stage.

She stated that the man was from Enugu state as she shared how she responded to his messages.

