A Nigerian lady shared a video on her WhatsApp status and pranked her contacts that she did her introduction

She shared the voice note of her best friend’s emotional reaction in a video that went viral on social media

Many who came across the video gave their opinion on her friend’s reaction as some shared similar experiences

A Nigerian lady shared how her best friend reacted after she pranked her WhatsApp contact.

She shared a video of herself in traditional attire and pranked her WhatsApp contacts that she did her introduction.

Lady's best friend shares emotional voice note after introduction prank. Photo: @queenfavy31

Source: TikTok

In a video by @queenfavy31 on TikTok, the lady shared a screen record of her friend’s voice note.

Her friend cried as she questioned her for not informing her about her introduction.

She said in the voice note:

“You no tell me, Favour. You no tell me, abi? No just talk to me again, at all.”

Lady's best friend shares emotional voice note after falling for introduction prank. Photo: @queenfavy31

Source: TikTok

The video was captioned:

“POV: I pranked my whole WhatsApp contacts that I did introduction and my best gurl took it personal.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady’s friend cries over prank

@maekaj said:

"Na why I be bad friend. I for just say congratulations."

@Tastylonians said:

"My own friend gave birth and didn't tell me , na tiktok I see baby pics. meanwhile when she was trying to conceive I was the one who taught her how to track her ovulation . I don move on abeg."

@Girly essentials said:

"Omo una too do o. I go just talk congratulation nothing else life serious pass all these ones."

@TASHA said:

"Awwwwn this is a real friend right here."

@IJU/OBAWOLE NAIL TECH said:

"If na me as I dey cry I go dey swear for you. And you must redo am make I attend."

@Sugar special said:

"I actually cried my eyes out wen my supposed best friend got married without telling me. I’ll never cry like that again cos of a friend."

@Eva said:

"Lol mine did introduction without telling me i confronted her and she blocked me."

@omathrift nightywears. said:

"My best girl did her introduction and almost did traditional marriage without telling me na for another person mouth I hear am. 5 days to go U still attended I use 5hours sew my aseobi clothes."

EKET HAIR VENDOR said:

"My friend of since 2012 I mean very close friend did her introduction na fb I see am. Me I smile and lock up oooo no time to de this emotional, but e pain me mk we no lie."

In related stories, a woman pranked her child’s teacher at school while another lady showed off what she got from her fiancé before introduction.

Lady pranks dad with fake engagement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty Nigerian lady told her father that she was getting engaged with the intention of pranking him.

Her father had cried, sung worship songs, and hugged her before she revealed that the news was a prank.

Reacting to the development, some said it was funny, while others said she pulled an expensive prank on her dad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng