A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video revealing her little daughter's reply to a question she asked

In the video, the mother who was away from her child for a short time asked her daughter if she missed her

However, the little girl's sharp reply to the question left her mother baffled and she had to ask the question for the second time

A Nigerian mother's attempt to gauge her toddler's affection for her turned into a hilarious exchange.

The mother had been away from her two-year-old daughter for a short while and was eager to know if she was missed.

Mum shares daughter's reply after asking if she missed her Photo credit: @harmaka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum asks daughter if she missed her

The mother, @harmaka, recorded the interaction and shared it online, where it was met with laughter.

In the video, the little girl was engrossed in her iPad when her mother asked if she had missed her.

The child's response was a straightforward "no". However, when her mother took away the iPad, the little girl's tune changed, and she said "yes", a clear indication that her desire to retrieve the iPad outweighed her willingness to admit missing her mother.

"POV: I left my two years old and went out and when I came home and asked her if she misses me, hear her reply," the mother captioned the video.

Mum reacts as daughter says she didn't miss her Photo credit: @harmaka/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions trail video of 2-year-old girl, mum

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the funny video.

@Oyin said:

"The dey correct you say na IPad no be ordinary tablet. Pampam and food ehn."

@Lash tech in Abraka:

"The way Pam Pam gives her mom direct answers ehh."

@Alexa said:

"The first time Pam Pam will actually agree that a food is sweet."

@Preshwinner7 wrote:

"This woman na by force to miss you in Pam Pam voice why you no carry me comot."

@JUST BAG.NG said:

"My daughter will eat her protein before eating the main food and she’s 2 also."

@cindycollections5:

"Where have you been? TikTok is doing too much, I barely see my favorites videos again."

@cindycollections5 said:

"Where have you been? TikTok is doing too much, I barely see my favorites videos again."

@peace said:

"This one Pam agreed the food is sweet once he mean say the taste is heavenly Pam when I know go fess say NO the food is not sweet."

@Mrs mercy said:

"She no miss you oo na because of iPad she say she miss u. I too love this girl, she dey give me inner vibes."

@Igbalode Vendor said:

"Thank God she like the food today cos she’s not always liking something and she will finish it."

@Senoritaloveth14 said:

"I so much love this girl. She's like, this woman you go like talk well well oo."

@__everythingNITA said:

"Omo table manner, no dey stress my client. You con dey threaten her to say she love you."

@user5832699310724 added:

"The funny thing be say she just dey reply without looking at you like people wey dey work for customer care."

@Ada Nwaiwu70 commented:

"Pls take it easy on my client pls my client pls blink ur eyes twice if u need my service, cause I see say na ur iPad make u talk I love u too."

@teni's@ hair palace reacted:

"Why force her to miss u by force,be expecting court letter on Monday cause u re threatening our celebrity."

@Akins 001 added:

"Good day ma l have been your fan for long now ma please ma am using God to plead you to please support me to get a new phone so I can start content creation please l will be forever grateful."

Watch the video here:

Man tells mum he misses her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian youth's WhatsApp chat with his mother went viral on social media and left internet users in stitches.

The young man chatted up his mother, telling her that he missed her, and she gave an epic response to his message.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng