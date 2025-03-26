A young lady shared why she regretted buying a big generator after moving to a new apartment

In a viral video, she explained how she used the generator and mentioned how much she bought it

Many who came across the video gave their opinions on the lady’s generator and shared similar experiences

A young Nigerian lady who bought a big generator mentioned why she regretted her purchase.

She stated that the generator was bought for N200,000, and she couldn’t use it for many things.

In a video by @fheyioflagos on TikTok, the young lady lamented that she could only use the generator to charge her phone, and it couldn’t power her pressing iron.

She noted that buying the generator was a waste of money, as she described it as big for nothing.

In the comment section, she explained how she had wanted to buy a better generator.

She said:

“I was actually saving up to buy a big one. But we didn’t have light for weeks so I had to rush to buy it. More reason why I want to leave the house cos of light issue.”

In the video, the lady also shared why she regretted buying her blender and toaster.

She stated that the blender didn’t blend smoothly, while the toaster had a very flat surface.

Reactions as lady regrets buying generator

The lady’s video went viral, and netizens shared similar experiences concerning the complaints about buying the generator.

@NÌMÌ| pastries in LAUTECH said:

"I use that generator and it works perfectly with my table size Hisense fridge, I also have a tv and also I have ironed with it a couple of times when my freezer is on."

@ANIIKE said:

"Lol. i’ve been using this gen for 5 years now. what i did was to change the capacitor and it has been powering my fridge since then."

@Kemi Y said:

"Hope you don't sleep with the generator indoors especially immediately after use."

@Adedayor5 said:

"1.9kv generator is now 200k? something I bought 40k 2020."

@BlessingWealth said:

"U just bought a powerbank worth 200k. Sorry… that’s why I save up to buy things honestly. I bought my Gen for 950k and it’s worth it."

@Aramide said:

"This country don spoil, generator wey I use for school- it wasn’t even up to 90k then. It is well. We go survive this country."

@WSB said:

"I don't like buying small things. I get big eye. Because I have learned you regret the purchase with time. I rather save and buy a big gen."

Lady services generator after hearing mechanic’s fee

In a related story, a lady became an online sensation after a video of her servicing her generator went viral on TikTok.

According to her, her mechanic charged her N5,000 for servicing, and she decided to do it herself, to the amazement of many.

Viewers took to the comment section to react to the video, hailing her for her impressive skills in servicing the generator.

