A content creator and philanthropist, Asherkine, hid a $100 note on the street and informed people on social media about it

A lucky lady got there on time and collected the money before other people got to where it was

Many reacted to the video and shared their thoughts on the lady’s swiftness in collecting the money

A content creator, Asherkine, shared a video where he hid a $100 note on the street and showed where it was.

The philanthropist informed people about the location and many arrived at the scene to get the money.

A Nigerian lady trends on TikTok as she finds a $100 note hidden on the street by content creator and philanthropist Asherkine. Photo: @theasherkine

Source: TikTok

The video by @theasherkine on TikTok showed when the lady collected the money.

A guy who got there before her was hesitant, but she quickly got to where the money was and picked it up.

He captioned the video:

“Next drop on my IG or stories.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lucky lady finds Asherkine's $100 note

Many reacted to the video and shared their thoughts on the lady’s swiftness in collecting the money.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@JASMINE said:

"How did they know there was money there, because the girl just went there straight."

@Wonder H said:

"He posted the clip where he was hiding the money on IG, I was at work."

@theoba_b said:

"Those of you asking how she knew he kept money there … go check the beginning of the video from instagram."

@DawudOz said:

"That guy would have been the lucky one, but baba Dey there Dey form steeze and composure."

@Snazz said:

"The funny thing about this is the next person that comes will think is not real because they didn’t see any money there."

@Holuworlex80 said:

"See where gwangwan president hang my one month salary."

@NELAM

"I wish I was the lucky one cause hunger wan finish me. Even garri wey I Dey manage finished since last week. it is well."

@Arome_447 said:

"100 Bill = 153, 000.00 God no shame for this country. God is the great provide. He shall provide for me. Type Amen if you believe."

@TopReebchicken/chicks IB said:

"Asherkine, you will not be put to sham. please I'm a business owner who business is down and debt is involved. I will forever appreciate and pray for you wholehearted if my debt can be clear off."

Nigerian lady goes viral on TikTok as she becomes first to discover a $100 note hidden by Asherkine. Photo: @theasherkine

Source: TikTok

Read more related stories on Asherkine

Asherkine takes trader on shopping spree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Asherkine changed the life of a street trader after taking her on a shopping spree.

The woman had the opportunity to shop for the things she needed for her family, such as bags of rice, and cartons of noodles.

After the shopping spree, he also got the woman a gas cooker and sponsored her son’s education.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng