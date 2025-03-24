In the twinkle of an eye, a White stranger turned a Nigerian woman's situation around by giving her unexpected gifts

After locating the Nigerian mum of two, the White man handed her $100,000 (N154 million), a car and another heartwarming gift

The man shared why he rewarded the woman and her reaction sent social media users into a frenzy

A White content creator, Zachery Dereniowski, has uplifted a Nigerian woman named Ronke by giving her $100,000 (N154 million) and a car following their encounter at a supermarket.

Ronke, a married mother of two studying international business and management logistics abroad, was accosted by Zachery at a supermarket.

Zachery Dereniowski rewards Nigeria's Ronke with $100,000 (N154 million) in cash. Photo Credit: @mdmotivator

Source: TikTok

Nigerian woman's encounter with White man

Zachery faking being needy, begged Ronke for $2 (over N3k) to get a soother for his crying baby at home.

An unsuspecting Ronke, who was with her babies, immediately offered to help Zachery by giving him coins but he rejected them.

Zachery instead appreciated her prompt kind gesture and handed her $1,000 (1.5 million). When Zachery quizzed Ronke about her personal life, Ronke said God has been helping her, adding that she is abroad without her husband as his visa was denied.

She said a church sister is currently accommodating her as she doesn't have a house of her own and recounted telling her husband that things were getting tougher for her.

"God has been helping me...I am here alone, without my husband...They didn't grant him his visa...

"I don't have a house of my own. A sister in my church is helping me. I am staying with them," Ronke said.

White man locates Nigerian woman with gifts

In a video posted on TikTok, Zachery located Ronke and the woman quickly gifted him a men's wear, saying she had hoped to see him after their first encounter so she could hand it to him.

Zachery appreciated her gesture and first gifted her a round-trip back to Nigeria whenever she wanted. He said:

"We are surprising you and your babies with a round-trip flight back home whenever you want. So, you can fly back home to see your husband whenever you want."

As if that was not enough, while Ronke showed gratitude, he handed her a car key and pointed to the whip, which he got for her.

Finally, he handed her $100,000 (N154 million) and Ronke went crazy, rolling on the ground and appreciating God for the unexpected gifts.

She was very grateful to Zachery. Zachery is a popular White content creator who offers unexpected kindness to strangers after putting them to tests.

He records his encounters with strangers and shares them on TikTok with his over 20 million followers.

A White man changes a Nigerian woman's story by giving her N154 million. Photo Credit: @mdmotivator

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Zachery Dereniowski's gifts to Nigerian melts hearts

Savagesav said:

"The way you just kept giving her more and she would fall on the ground😅😭😂❤️."

annergy said:

"If I had the chance, I would send her a million dollars immediately. Her soul shines with love."

Ilir 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 said:

"It's not about the money i love how she believes in God undoubtedly.God will provide."

T🥰 said:

"For all the people who are making fun of the rolling on the ground, it is a Nigerian way of expressing deep gratitude and emotion."

liberty2w said:

"The surprise we never stop in your life ronke heaven we keep smiling on you, your husband will join you asap."

Biruk said:

"Zech asked her, "Do you believe God provides?" Ronke answered, "Really, yes, absolutely yes." Then God provided for her."

Christian Udemba said:

"She has always been a nice woman while in Nigeria, we were both colleagues, she will correct you with love and support. Mrs Ronke congratulations to you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady had got obsessed with a White man who spent N10 million on her without physically seeing her.

White man gives Nigerian student N1.5 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a White man had given N1.5 million to a Nigerian student facing hardship.

The kind White man, who pretended to be hungry and broke, had approached the Nigerian student in a library and begged to be given food.

The Nigerian student offered him a pack of food and the White man was moved by his gesture to a stranger, causing him to reward him with the money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng