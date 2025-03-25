A Nigerain man who is a shoemaker based in Port Harcourt has accepted a challenge put forward by a Lagos colleague

Nelson, a shoemaker in Lagos, had shared one of the shoes he made and challenged anyone in the country to replicate it

Now, Akpaka NG, a skilled shoemaker in Port Harcourt, picked up the challenge and crafted the same shoe Nelson made

A shoemakers' war is raging on TikTok after Nelson, a Lagos-based shoemaker, said he is the best in the whole of Nigeria.

Not only that, he made a shoe and posted it online, challenging his colleagues across the country to replicate it.

Akpaka NG said he can make shoes as challenged by Nelson. Photo credit: TikTok/@akpaka.ng and Nelson.

Source: TikTok

Nelson said anyone who is able to make the shoe he made would win a cash prize of N100,000.

However, a Port Harcourt-based shoemaker, Akpaka NG, has accepted Nelson's challenge and crafted his own version of the trending shoe.

Akpaka posted a video showing the details that went into the making of his own version of the footwear.

He said Nelson was not humble and was clearly disrespectful when he said he was the best shoemaker in Nigeria.

Nelson said he won the challenge thrown by Nelson. Photo credit: TikTok/AkpakaNg.

Source: TikTok

According to Akpaka, shoemakers like him have earned their place in the Nigerian shoemaking industry, but he can't claim to be the best.

He even said he was once selected for the second position in a national contest attended by other shoemakers.

Akpaka said Nelson did not even make the said shoe well and pointed out what he said were blunders by his Lagos colleague.

Akpaka claimed he had won Nelson's N100k and called on the Lagos-based shoemaker to send the money to him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man shares his shoemaking skills

@Bag Vendor In Awka said:

"Abeg if Nelson shoes post reply make una tag me oo."

@smoke said:

"What's wrong with being cocky about your prowess? If he said he's the best and you feel you're better show us you're better, which one is he should be humble? What's your own?"

@Forex Trader Africa said:

"Omoh how you handled this Nelson challenge was pure class. Because of this I just did a little research and found out Nelson has defrauded a lot of people on social media. That’s so sad."

@toby said:

"Showed the process excellent storytelling clear and raw visuals attention to detail amazing delivery."

@successfui wizzi said:

"You didn’t do what Nelson pointed out he says make the shoe sole completely vanish a inch before the shoe hills so go back and check Nelson shoe and compare it well with your own Nelson shoe is luxury."

Lady goes viral due to her shoemaking skills

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is a shoemaker trended on TikTok after she showed people one of the shoes she made.

She shared a video and said people often tell her that her products were of international standards, and many followers agreed with her.

A lot of people in her comment section even indicated an interest in buying shoes from her because she is good at what she does.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng