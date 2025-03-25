A skilful man has declared himself the best shoemaker in Nigeria, noting that no one can match his skills

He showed one of the shoes he made and challenged shoemakers across the country to replicate it if they could

He said he is the only one who can make a shoe with that type of sole in Nigeria, and he said anyone who replicates it gets N100k

A Nigerian man has come online to boast about his shoemaking skills, which enable him to produce exceptional works.

The man who goes by the TikTok name Nelson stated that he is the best shoemaker in the whole of Nigeria.

In one of his videos, Nelson showcased a beautiful brown shoe he crafted in his workshop.

According to Nelson, he is the only person who can make a shoe with such a sole in Nigeria.

Nelson challenged any other shoemaker who could replicate his craft to do it and show it off for a prize.

He said anyone who is able to make the same sole as the one he showed off would get an N100,000 cash prize.

His words:

"I'm the best shoemaker in Nigeria. I'm the only shoemaker in this country that can produce this sole that you are seeing here. And this one is not just mouth. I'm putting down N100,000 now. If you know any shoemaker that can reproduce this sole, tag them in the comment section. Let them produce it, to a video, stitch and duet it and send to me. And I will check. If you can reproduce this sole exactly, the first person that gets it right will get N100,000."

Reactions as man shows of nice shoes he made in Nigeria

@Lawinenvelope said:

"Shoemaking now involves calculus."

@Bastine Brown said:

"Shoemaker way go Harvard."

@Royalfootng said:

"Raise your bet to N1 million. I’ll make you one for real you’re one of the best not the best in Nigeria bro. The only challenge I’ll have is that I dnt have sapphire polish to make that mirror polish."

@Onome said:

"How much to buy material to make the shoe that you’re putting 100k as the price challenge."

@jessy_ca said:

"Seriously aba will run this perfectly, I don't know why they're not on TikTok, forget, Aba gat it all big time am proud to reside here, I can get anything I want anytime and quality too."

@Champion said:

"Aba boys go make am under 2 days. Dem no dey tiktok na why."

Lady goes viral due to her shoemaking skills

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who is a shoemaker is trending on TikTok after she showed people one of the shoes she made.

She shared a video and said people often tell her that her products are of international standards, and many followers agreed with her.

A lot of people in her comment section even indicated an interest in buying shoes from her because she is good at what she does.

