Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has taken his fight with Portable to another level as he boys coffin for him

Recall that the two had a disagreement after the Bangdadadang hitmaer invited the Zazu leader to his show

A new video has captured the attention of many online after Akpi was spotted in a casket shop, as he stated his plans

Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington, whose name is Darlington Okoye, in a shocking twist has bought a coffin for his archenemy and colleague Portable.

Recall that the musician enegaed in an online spat after Speed invited the street pop act to perform in his show.

Portable, who didn;t aperciate the amount he was proposed with, took it out on the Cash n Carry hitmaker and went as far as insulting his mother.

In a fiery response, Portable dismissed the invitation, telling Speedy that he was living in his imagination if he thought he could get him on stage.

He accused the indigenous rapper of trying to use him to promote his event. Portable also threw a jab at Speed Darlington's physique, insisting he was no "tout" like the Bangdadadang! hitmaker.

“I’m not a tout like you. I’m a hero, a superstar, a celebrity. I perform everywhere, I perform in London, in America," Portable said.

He went on to set his terms, demanding a fee of N20 million for his appearance.

Speed Darlington buys a coffin for Portable

Days after the rapper expressed outrage over the insults Zazu threw at his mother, he was spotted in a casket shop buying a coffin for the Brotherhoo crooner.

What raised eyebrows was his insistence on a 'shiny' coffin to bury his enemy. He went on to ask for a discount on the wooden box.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Speed Darlington buys coffin

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pelumiomon said:

"Portable don see who wako pass am."

talesbyblessing said:

"😂😂oh no! These two no go kpai me😢who I go side since them be my mentor?"

semass1998 wrote:

"if them carry u now ur family people go come de cry for online this one way u do now make sense to of u no ever get sense before."

rich_lyf____ said:

"500k for casket ? Na premium dead body go enter there be that."

doctor_chiboy reacted:

"Very childish Ajeh look at what MTN is doing to us."

idahosa_jr said:

"People when Dey push you nor mean well for you; be like you didn’t learn nothing from Burna’s lessons."

mandate_mansa wrote:

"Wait ohh so posi cost 💲 like this damnn 😂been a Muslim good sha you don’t need fancy casket ⚰️ before you enter ground 😂person way they won put for expensive posi don’t know maybe him go still face Wahala for under ground."

iamyoungdavid said:

"My mind is telling that presidio wan carry Casket come him show.. thank God I don but my ticket ."

Tension brews between Speed Darlington and Portable

This is not the first time Speed Darlington and Portable have clashed. Their relationship has been marked by a mix of rivalry and occasional attempts at collaboration.

Earlier instances, such as Speed Darlington mocking Portable’s arrest over a car debt or Portable dismissing Speed Darlington’s relevance in America, indicate a longstanding tension.

The insult to Speed Darlington’s mother adds a deeply personal layer to their ongoing saga, amplifying the stakes beyond mere professional rivalry.

