A Nigerian lady who is a shoemaker is trending on TikTok after she showed people one of the shoes she made

She shared a video and said people often tell her that her products are of international standards, and many followers agreed with her

A lot of people in her comment section even indicated an interest in buying shoes from her because she is good at what she does

TikTok users are reacting to a video of a female shoemaker after she showed off her products on the platform.

The talented lady, Ezenachukwu Victoria, said she has been told by many people that her products are good.

The lady shows off the shoes she made. Photo: TikTok/@khal_designs.

Victoria said some people even tell her that the shoes she makes could compare shoulder to shoulder with the ones made abroad.

Her words:

"Someone said my shoulds could compete favourably with world standards. Do you agree?"

People in her comment section agreed with her, and some of them said they would like to patronise her.

When she was asked how much she was selling one, she said it cost N40,000.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to nice shoe made by Nigerian lady

@Sugar Dzaddy said:

"Now this is what we call a shoemaker innit."

@Phil commented:

"Location? I want to buy one."

@Izuchukwu said:

"I need you to make Chelsea boots for me, can I send you a picture sample?"

@WaTLingsx commented:

"Your work is neat and detailed."

@Michael Bellucci said:

"I want to come to learn pls..where are you plsss."

@durojaiyetoluwalope said:

"It is actually very neat, so it is world standard itself."

@Chinos said:

"Please get someone to create a website for you. This is beyond world standard."

@OGA NDI OGA said:

"How much does that cost to make one for me?"

Another shoemaker shoes off his product

In a related story, a Nigerian shoemaker went viral and earned social media praise after sharing his beautiful work on X.

In a post he made, the young man said he was based in Kaduna, where he made the nice boots that caught people's attention.

The nice shoes look like Timberland, prompting an X user to promise to buy one for N200,000 instead of the actual cost, which is N30,000.

Source: Legit.ng