Lady Who Relocated To UK Takes 14,000 Steps in Just One Day, Laments Struggles With Joblessness
People

by  Israel Usulor 3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady who lives in the UK shared her experiences after spending three months in the country
  • The lady shared what it felt like to be new in the UK where she said there was a lot of cold and that she hardly saw the sun
  • She lamented that she often trekked to many places, noting that there was a particular day she took 14,000 steps

A Nigerian lady who resides in the UK came out to share what it feels like to live in the European country.

The lady who has lived in the country for three months said she is still a student.

After moving to the UK, Nigerian lady shares her experience.
The lady says she has spent only three months in the UK.
In a TikTok post, Baby Girl said she was not suffering in the UK but things were not as good as they were painted.

According to her, she has received a lot of rejections in the course of applying for jobs in the UK.

She said the saddest part was when she applied to work at a warehouse and her application was not successful.

Another thing that worries her in the UK is that she treks a lot, noting that there was a particular day she took 14,000 steps, reading from her trekking app.

Baby Girl said she missed her family members, especially her mother who would have made things soft for her if they were together.

Nigerian lady in the UK says she has applied for many jobs but was unsuccessful.
The lady lamented that the UK is very cold, noting that she hardly sees sunlight.
She said churches are nice in the UK, noting that food is always shared there.

Her words:

"I feel like this place is the definition of all that glitters is not gold. I really don't have a perfect description for this UK but I really hope it gets better. This is not to say I'm suffering here but it's not as easy as it's being displayed.
"The amount of trekking I've done here ehh! Since I was born I've never done it before in my life. Somedays I'll check my walking app and I'll see 14k steps and I don't even remember where I walked to. Plus running to get the train and the bus. It's really crazy."

Reactions as lady shares her experience in the UK

@UK CV Writer said:

"Job search is the worst honestly, I’ve helped a few people to get jobs in the UK. I can help you if you’d like that."

@loyal single boy said:

"The problem is that most of you don't really do anything in this country so immediately you travel and you can't see all those things available on your doorstep you become depressed."

@Mariam Badiru said:

"You will definitely pull through by his grace and your positive spirit and vibe you will excel I just came across your page on my FYP and I just wanna let you know you are loved."

Man shows menial job he is doing in UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man who lives in the UK shared a video showing people what he does for a living over there.

The man said he suffers a lot to make money abroad, insisting that making it there is not as easy as people think.

In the video he shared, the man was spotted working at a place that appeared to be a warehouse, carrying loads on his head.

