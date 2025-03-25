A Ugandan lady who disclosed that she studied medicine at the university has shown netizens what she is doing now

The lady said she sells perfumes and showed her products on her page, sparking different comments online

It is not clear if the lady is selling perfume while also working as a medical doctor or if she has abandoned her certificate for business

A Ugandan lady sparked reactions on social media after she shared her business on TikTok.

In a post which now has over 300 comments, the young lady said she studied medicine in school.

Despite studying a course that is high in demand, the lady, Rita MD, said she now sells perfumes.

She displayed bottles of the perfume on her TikTok account, where she also shares medical information.

A write-up on her TikTok bio stated that she is a Ugandan medical doctor helping netizens to understand their body.

She wrote:

"A Ugandan doctor helping you understand your body more. Helping you get healthy."

But despite being a medical doctor, Rita MD also made it clear in one of her videos that she sells perfumes.

She said:

"I studied medicine and surgery now I sell perfume, how about you?"

While it is not clear if she practices medicine and combines it with the perfume business, the video has sparked reactions, with some of her followers thinking she might not have a job at the moment.

Struggles of being a doctor in Uganda

But in another post seen on her account, Rita appears to already be working as a medical doctor.

She shared what she learned on the job as a medical doctor in her country, Uganda.

Rita said it was good to have a side hustle since being a medical doctor was so tiring. This may be why she delved into the perfume line.

She wrote:

"Well the job itself is so tiring and exhausting and before you rip the fruits of your labor you might be 40+, get another side hustle, it's all about hard work out here."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as doctor shows off perfumes she sell

@Timo billions said:

"I studied nursing but I am a welder."

@Beloved of God said:

"Your own better nah. Me wey study political science but I get chemist."

@itz Chioma-Jesus said:

"Studied Nursing but still a nurse."

@ib animations said:

"Say the truth. What did you graduate with?"

@DR STANLEY said:

"I'm a practicing surgeon and still run nylon factory business and sales aluminium."

@st.mark said:

"Medicine was not your passion."

@Gemini said:

"I studied midwifery but I’m now a CEO of a pharmacy."

@Richy said:

"Which university did you do your medicine and surgery from."

@Sinumvayabo Berthe said:

"I studied Civil Engineering, and now I am a housemaid."

@ivobus said:

"I studied medicine and I am a doctor making so much money. I buy perfume from the mall because I can afford it."

@Sophie’s Plug said:

"Registered midwife here doing makeup and also selling korean products for skin care."

@Work remotely said:

"Nursing currently fully work as an affiliate marketer."

@Mummy's last twin said:

"Some courses and professionals. It is a calling not passion."

@Ba-bra said:

"I studied midwifery, but I sell perfume too."

