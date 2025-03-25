A white woman who married a Ugandan man is so excited that she shared the interesting journey on TikTok

A white woman who got married to a Black man in an African village shared her nuptial journey online.

Maryanna got married to a man from Uganda, and she is excited about her blissful union, which has already begun.

Maryanna married her husband in a Ugandan village where an old woman gave her a live chicken. Photo credit: TikTok/@mkchewning.

She has posted multiple videos on her TikTok account, updating her followers on the steps she took in preparation for her Ugandan wedding.

In one of the videos, which has 6.9 million views, Maryanna showed her 'new aunt' helping make her hair into braids.

She captioned the video:

"You're getting married tomorrow in the village and your new aunt is practising doing your hair because she was worried your hair would be too slippery."

She said she loved it in Uganda, noting that the woman who helped with her hair was an awesome person.

Her words:

"I love it here and I love the people here. She did an awesome job even though it was her first time doing braids on a white person!"

In yet another video, she showed herself on her wedding day. She said she smiled so much and greeted many guests.

Maryanna said:

"Couldn’t ask for a better life. Smiled so much on my wedding day my cheeks hurt!!"

Maryanna gets a live chicken days before her wedding to her Ugandan husband. Photo credit: TikTok/@mkchewning.

White bride gets live chicken in Uganda

One of the videos, which has 1.2 million views on her TikTok account, showed when she received the gift of a live chicken days before the wedding.

An old woman, seated in a blue plastic chair, handed Maryanna the live chicken, and she was grateful for the gift.

She said:

"Twas gifted a chicken for my Ugandan wedding but I've never held a chicken before and I was too attached to it so she lives to see another day."

Remembering when she went on a first date with her husband, Maryanna said she had no idea they would get married.

She wrote:

"She doesn't know it yet but she's on a first date with her husband. So sweet that we can look back on our first date since we are now married!"

Maryanna also posted videos showing their journey from the United States to Uganda in early March when they were going for their wedding.

She said:

"So happy I get to travel with my best friend! Yes!! My husband is Ugandan so we travelled to have our traditional wedding in the village!"

Watch one of her videos below:

Reactions as Oyinbo lady gets chicken gift before wedding

@user3409495971172 said:

"The farm animals as a gift symbolise productivity, blessings love."

@WickedClassy said:

"Let's normalise giving farm animals as wedding gifts in the US. I'd be ecstatic to get a chicken over dishes I'll never use."

