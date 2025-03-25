Lady Who Bought Food at Nigerian Restaurant in UK Shows Miscalculated Bill She Received, Many React
- A United Kingdom resident who patronised a Nigerian restaurant has posted the bill she was given
- The lady, a writer, marvelled that it is only in a Nigerian restaurant that one gets presented such a bill
- While some people commented on the handwriting of the writer of the bill, others noticed there was a miscalculation
A writer, identified on TikTok as @oyeahhitschan, has shown netizens the bill she received at a Nigerian restaurant in the United Kingdom.
While failing to state the restaurant's name, she said it is only in such an establishment owned by a Nigerian that one receives that kind of receipt.
"Only in a Nigerian restaurant will they present you a receipt like this," words layered on her TikTok video read.
The bill she posted had the following items and total:
"Egusi £13 (N25, 717).
"Eforiro £13 (N25, 717).
"Plantain £4 (N7,900).
"Shweps £3 (N5,900).
"Malta £2 (N3,900).
"Total £45 (N89k)."
The lady, who is a writer, marvelled that "we make up our own rules."
People observed miscalculation in lady's restaurant's bill
Her post went viral on TikTok, but some people observed that there was a miscalculation of her bill, as the total should have been £35 (N69,200) instead of £45 (N89k).
Some other netizens were particular about the handwriting of the writer who drafted the lady's bill.
Watch her video below:
Reactions trail lady's UK restaurant bill
Gnu said:
"This unprofessional behavior needs to stop."
I.O.♥️ said:
"That’s literally the exact same as my dads handwriting."
Amaris💕 said:
"Is this handwriting Nigerian😭😭😭 both my parents write like this."
iambos16 said:
"🤣 Even though even though…. Aunty pls pay ur money make u dey go house."
Foodiey said:
"We went to one - they told us to eat then they’ll tell us the prices of everything."
valerie ᖭི༏ᖫྀ said:
"The little spot of oil/grease on the paper just to top it off."
Ruane Lesotho said:
"They miscalculated sis😭 it’s meant to be £35."
User715667889815 said:
"Off topic but why do older Nigerians all write like that. Thats literally my dads handwriting."
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man had shared his experience after getting free food at a restaurant in the UK.
Guests refuse to pay UK restaurant's bills
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady reportedly faced a UK police case after her guests refused to pay a restaurant's bills.
The lady had hosted over 40 people to a dinner at a restaurant on her birthday, but things did not go as expected. An X influencer, @OBA_EVENTS_UK, shared details of the incident on social media.
According to the influencer, the celebrant was asked for payments and she reportedly told her guests that they would foot their bills. The guests declined because they claimed they weren't informed about such a payment plan before the dinner. This caused a commotion at the restaurant, and the manager had to call the police.
