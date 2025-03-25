A United Kingdom resident who patronised a Nigerian restaurant has posted the bill she was given

The lady, a writer, marvelled that it is only in a Nigerian restaurant that one gets presented such a bill

While some people commented on the handwriting of the writer of the bill, others noticed there was a miscalculation

A writer, identified on TikTok as @oyeahhitschan, has shown netizens the bill she received at a Nigerian restaurant in the United Kingdom.

While failing to state the restaurant's name, she said it is only in such an establishment owned by a Nigerian that one receives that kind of receipt.

"Only in a Nigerian restaurant will they present you a receipt like this," words layered on her TikTok video read.

The bill she posted had the following items and total:

"Egusi £13 (N25, 717).

"Eforiro £13 (N25, 717).

"Plantain £4 (N7,900).

"Shweps £3 (N5,900).

"Malta £2 (N3,900).

"Total £45 (N89k)."

The lady, who is a writer, marvelled that "we make up our own rules."

People observed miscalculation in lady's restaurant's bill

Her post went viral on TikTok, but some people observed that there was a miscalculation of her bill, as the total should have been £35 (N69,200) instead of £45 (N89k).

Some other netizens were particular about the handwriting of the writer who drafted the lady's bill.

Reactions trail lady's UK restaurant bill

Gnu said:

"This unprofessional behavior needs to stop."

I.O.♥️ said:

"That’s literally the exact same as my dads handwriting."

Amaris💕 said:

"Is this handwriting Nigerian😭😭😭 both my parents write like this."

iambos16 said:

"🤣 Even though even though…. Aunty pls pay ur money make u dey go house."

Foodiey said:

"We went to one - they told us to eat then they’ll tell us the prices of everything."

valerie ᖭི༏ᖫྀ said:

"The little spot of oil/grease on the paper just to top it off."

Ruane Lesotho said:

"They miscalculated sis😭 it’s meant to be £35."

User715667889815 said:

"Off topic but why do older Nigerians all write like that. Thats literally my dads handwriting."

