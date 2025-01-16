A Nigerian lady reportedly landed in a police station in Manchester, United Kingdom, after hosting 40 guests at a restaurant

The lady, who was celebrating her birthday, asked her friends to pay their bills after they finished eating

The matter escalated when the guests refused to pay, which made the lady end up in a police station

A Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom reportedly landed in a police station after her birthday dinner, which didn't go as expected.

She hosted over 40 guests at a restaurant in Manchester for her birthday dinner.

Her guests refused to pay for their food. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt, Hirurg

An X influencer, @OBA_EVENTS_UK, shared details of the occurrence on social media.

In the X post, he said the celebrant and her guests were asked for payments after eating at the restaurant.

Birthday guests refuse to pay restaurant bills

When asked for payments, the celebrant reportedly told her guests that they would foot their bills.

The guests declined because they claimed they weren't informed about such a payment plan before the dinner.

This caused commotion at the restaurant, and the manager had to call the police.

The post read:

“So someone had a birthday dinner last weekend and ended up in police station in Manchester , happened that she invited over 40 guests to her birthday dinner.

“When it was time for payment she announced on table that everyone would pay for their meals, which her guests declined saying why didn’t she inform them prior to the dinner, wahala happened, fight and scream with the friends, restaurant manager called the police.

“Now my question is why invite people for your birthday dinner and ask them to pay, or rather why not tell them prior to time that they would be paying?”

In the comment section, the X influencer revealed that the celebrant and her guests were all Nigerians.

See the post below:

Reactions as birthday celebrant lands in prison

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts and similar experiences.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@DHKRULLAH said:

“Reminds me of a time I went for dinner with work colleagues. I had a budget in mind and I ordered based on my budget. Time to pay and I was hearing “let’s split the bills” I blamed myself not ordering starters and more drinks like the others did.”

@NsikakChi said:

“Not telling them prior to the event was an intentional attempt cos she knows if she had done the right thing na only few people go turn up. So the celebrant played them into thinking it's free food and drinks like we do in 9ja.”

@ADEKOYASUBOMI said:

“I won’t bother to go if I won’t be willing to pay. If you invite me to your house to merry with you, I will definitely be on guard financially because anything can happen. This is UK, no be Naija.”

