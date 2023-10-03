A Nigerian lady who applied to many jobs finally got good news after encountering so many rejections

The lady, identified as Omowunmi Adesuyi, shared an email which informed her that she had been hired

Omowunmi said she almost gave up because of the number of rejections she received before the good news arrived

A lucky lady has shared her testimony after successfully landing her dream job.

In a tweet she made after receiving the good news, the lady named Omowunmi Adesuyi said it took her a while to find the job.

The lady said she almost gave up before she got the job. Photo credit: Twitter/@emmypuch.

Omowunmi revealed that she applied to a lot of jobs and faced many rejections from employers of labour.

When she was almost giving up, she got a piece of good news from one of the employers she applied to, telling her to prepare to resume work.

Lady gets job after sending several applications

She shared a screenshot of the email she received and rejoiced that, finally, there was light at the end of the tunnel.

Omowunmi wrote on Twitter:

"I finally got a job just a few days before the end of September, after so many rejections, lol. My congratulations came at the point where I was almost giving up. But God was faithful. Thanks to everyone who kept motivating me."

See her tweet below:

Twitter users congratulate Nigerian lady who got a new job

@MensahEstherOmo said:

"Congratulations. From your personal market shopper."

@AbujaJobs_PR commented:

"Congratulations. I commend your never-give-up spirit. Wishing you the best going forward. cheers."

@Emmauzoezie said:

"Wow, great news. Huge congratulations to you."

@realmace_ commented:

"That feeling is so amazing. At some point, I felt like it wasn’t going to happen, but I’m glad I didn’t give up. Congratulations."

@Boluwatifeolad7 said:

"Congratulations, Omowunmi! Landing a job after facing several rejections is truly commendable. Your positive attitude and faith-fueled your success. Sending you well-deserved wishes for a fulfilling and rewarding career ahead!"

