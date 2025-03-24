A Nigerian lady has shared an intriguing video showing the bride price payment and traditional wedding of her parents

According to the lady, despite being together for about thirty years and having five children, her parents had not fulfilled the traditional rites until now

The proud daughter happily shared a video from the ceremony, revealing that she was the 'best lady' on the special day

A Nigerian lady recently took to social media to share a captivating video of her parents' traditional wedding ceremony, which took place after thirty years together.

The couple, who had already built a life and raised five children, finally fulfilled the traditional rites, and their daughter was overjoyed to share the special moment with her online community.

Man pays woman's bride price after 30 years together

In a video, the proud daughter, known on TikTok as @oolamidun, was so full of joy as she revealed that she had played a special role in the proceedings as the 'best lady'.

The video, which quickly gained traction online, captured the traditional wedding ceremony, the bride price items and the happy couple.

"POV: After 30 years, my father decided to pay my mother's bride price. After 5 kids. It wasn't funny. I was even the best lady," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady shares video from parents' traditional wedding

The lady's decision to share the video on TikTok was met with admiration, as users praised the couple's commitment to their cultural heritage and their love for each other.

@Arc. Dollar-po said:

"Can we see mum without makeup, cause she looks under 30 self here o, so beautiful."

@Mamatee Household Essentials wrote:

"She's beauuuuuuuuutiful, after 30 years and she's still so beautiful like this. Which of you is Tayo cos that's my name, Adetayo. Congratulations Momma."

@Peppermints said:

"He’s doing that because Una go soon start to Dey marry, if you doesn’t pay your mother’s bride price he won’t be entitled to his children’s dowry."

@coco said:

"My tradition, the children won’t be there so They won’t eat anything shared in the wedding."

@Ab homes said:

"Congratulations grandma your mummy is so beautiful i can see where your beauty came from."

@Big baby said:

"On my tradition wedding day my mothers brothers had to bring out list that my father did not complete her bride price ,so for that I won’t be getting married Omo I won mad my dad had to go to."

@OluwaFeranAyomi said:

"Nah intentional man o. They are some people that would just settle with a woman and forget about it. The fact that he paid it at the end means he had it in mind he will pay it when has the capacity."

@Bolaojo said:

"Na oooo, my dad also pay my mum bride prize oo after 6 children, I was the best lady my younger brother was the best man in Chr it was ooo funny but we love it."

@Alaga_Partyrida reacted:

"It is always fun ooooo, I've anchored for 3clients like that, one of them their daughter got married the following week."

@Deywunmi added:

"My parents are not married too after more than 30 years of been together with 6 children."

Watch the video here:

Lady follows dad to pay bride price of his woman

