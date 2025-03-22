A mother has shared a captivating video of her smart little daughter 'ironing' her clothes using an AC remote

According to the toddler's mother, she didn't have time to iron her daughter's clothes, so the girl decided to do the job

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok stormed the comments section to applaud the brilliant little girl

A video of a toddler using an air conditioning remote as a makeshift iron has captured the hearts of social media users.

The clip, which revealed the little girl's smartness and resourcefulness, quickly went viral on TikTok.

Little girl irons clothes with AC, folds them

The video was shared by the toddler's mother, who goes by the handle @babybrielle4 on TikTok.

In the clip, the little girl could be seen carefully smoothing out wrinkles on her clothes using the AC remote.

What's more impressive is that she even took the time to fold the clothes neatly and stack them up.

Her mother was clearly impressed by her daughter's initiative and praised her for being such a keen observer.

She noted that the toddler had likely picked up on her habits and decided to lend a helping hand.

Her pride and admiration for her daughter were expressed in her caption, which commended her daughter's ability to fold the clothes perfectly.

In her words:

"POV: Did my baby's laundry and didn't have time to iron them so she helped me iron with an AC remote. She practically watches everything I do. The fact that she folded the clothes perfectly amazes me."

Reactions as little girl irons clothes with AC remote

The video sparked lots of comments from TikTok users, who couldn't help but gush over the toddler's ingenuity.

@Talatu50 said:

"But she folds so well for her age."

@Just Cruise said:

"Abeg make she get married next weekend she's a wife material."

@Okoduwa Fortunate said:

"This shows us that they watch what we do, so let’s be careful what we do around them."

@xxquistebeautybyems said:

"Please make sure you pay her because she is working so good. I’m so happy for her."

@Kense Gimba said:

"Aahhh, how did she fold like an adult. This is beautiful and some teenagers can't do dis."

@ijeomachuks reacted:

"Correct madam. Sending plenty love baby. Wife material 100 yards."

@Peyzo said:

"I know her. We took carpentry and plumbing class together 35 years ago."

@buklalaciousikula said:

"She has been paying attention to every detail of what you are doing pls watch what you do or say in her presence."

@wee_concepts said:

"The fact that she is able to fold clothes is really wow. A lot of adults can't fold clothes. You are a great mum."

@NAILSBYBENNY commented:

"See how God take bless you. God just look you ease house chores for you wetin remain make she they help u cook."

@Donge Faybrown commented:

"Whatever adult do in the presence of children you would be surprise how attentively they are watching."

@iceicebaby149 added:

"So what happens when they reach 16? They act like they have never seen the iron or clothes being folded in their whole life."

Watch the video here:

Little girl smartly drags mum for yelling

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl proved to be an unexpected guru of communication, delivering an endearing lesson to her mother.

The adorable exchange, which was in their native Yoruba language, showed her wisdom and maturity as she advised her mother about a habit.

