A young Nigerian mother has gone viral on social media after mentioning the unusual name she gave to her cute baby boy

In the intriguing video, the happy mother showed off her son and rejoiced over the fact that his name is rare

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A young Nigerian mother's choice of name for her baby boy has captured the attention of many on social media.

She mentioned the cute boy's unique name on TikTok, causing mixed reactions from netizens who watched her video.

Nigerian mother names her baby boy Vincenzo Photo credit: @kim_dora/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum trends after naming son Vincenzo

In a video posted on TikTok, the mother, known by her handle @kim_dora, proudly showed off her baby boy and revealed his name.

Her confidence in her choice was evident, as she declared that she had given her son the rarest name ever, Vincenzo.

"Mood cause I know I gave my son the rarest name ever. Vincenzo," she said with a smile on her face.

Nigerian mother trends over son's rare name Vincenzo Photo credit: @kim_dora/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The mother's happiness and pride over her son's distinctive name were undeniable and glaring in the video.

Reactions as mum names son Vincenzo

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, attracting a massive following and generating lots of comments.

Social media users were divided in their opinions, with some praising the mother's choice and others others questioning her choice.

As the debate raged on, one thing was clear, the young mother had certainly made a bold statement with the name she gave her son.

@TheOneandOnly Ashley asked:

"How u go name pikin Vincenzo?

@Lajutheescientist said:

"Vincenzo? Life no be Kdrama o."

@tessyjay_ said:

"Vincenzo means victorious and it’s a Latin name, and most people’s names are either from Latin, Rome etc."

@Emmie said:

"Mine will be Lucifer. Na good name. Na that werey make am sound bad."

@Mummy Jz commented:

"Both my kids have rare names I can say they are the only ones with the name in Nigeria."

@LYDIA reacted:

"My brothers name is LEMUEL and I’ve never come across someone bearing that name."

@DAN said:

"What are you all talking about? Vincenzo is a lovely name."

@debeautygarden said:

"It’s not rare tho. Just not a black name. It’s like naming a Yoruba girl ifunaya and claiming it is rare."

@Je-nn-I said:

"Naming my daughter rare or rarity (pronounced like a white pls dnt use Nigerian accent spoil the name ). So she can be like “hi I’m rare “,dnt steal please."

@Oludayo Olufemi said:

"Trust that mine is very rare. I named my twin boy and girl; Rehoboth and Revayah. Sure you've never heard of these names."

@𝗞𝗶𝗸𝗶 said:

"Vincenzo is a name, and its meaning is nice. People in Italy name their child that."

@Ethel reacted:

"Una remember dat Indian series king of heart the FL ni? So guess what my friend named her daughter Roshni."

@Faith Eric said:

"You people are so ignorant eh aside from the movie y’all managed to watch have you seen someone bearing Vincenzo? The name is nice and Rare! Una don bend everything to una stupid!ty."

@Ify Faith added:

"I just gave mine Raphael bcuz I no get strength to answer anybody wer ask me for d meaning of he name. Who ask I go just tell am say na angel of God."

Watch the video here:

Student trends over her surname

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, opened up about the challenge associated with her surname.

The business student said her surname is a case study, noting that she always has to pronounce it for her lecturers as they struggle with it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng