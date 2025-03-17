The story is told of a man who moved from his city to another city to visit a woman only to be shocked by a major discovery

According to the story, the man and the woman have been talking to each other online for several months before agreeing to meet

It was only when the man travelled to meet with the woman that he discovered, to his chagrin that she was a married woman with children

In the story which was shared on TikTok by Kel Praise, the man and the woman have been talking to each other online.

They knew that they were falling for each other and were intentional about starting a relationship.

They eventually agreed to meet physically and the man travelled from London to meet with the lady in her own city.

However, when he got there, what happened wasn't what he expected as he discovered that the woman was married with children.

When he asked the woman why she hadn't made it known that she was married since they started talking, the woman said she was planning to divorce her husband.

The story goes:

"If you hear some of the things that some married women do in this UK, you will be so disgusted. Emphasis on some married women. Because if it were to be a man who is doing this rubbish, you guys would have come out to drag them, and this is not me trying to support men because they get their own for body too. My friend has been speaking to this married woman for some months now, and then it was time to see. Mind you, they have been speaking, that means they talk on the phone, they have been very intentional, they knew that they were starting up something. Now, it was time for the guy to travel all the way from London to her city. He got there, and when they started talking, the lady opened up to him to say oh, she is actually married and she lives here in the UK with her husband and her kids."

The woman said she was having issues with her husband and that she was going to divorce him.

Hear the full story below:

Reactions as man finds out that his talking stage is married

@Oreofe said:

"Very truth.. With evidence self and does people are quick to judge single ladies. UK singles guy’s open your eyes well oo. Do better."

@Kem said:

"I keep saying this if you re tired of the marriage leave instead of cheating."

@Joseph said:

"Maybe she want to marry 2 husband."

@Mercy Chimere said:

"DJ play me crazy things are happening by Arya Star."

Source: Legit.ng