A Nigerian woman's decision to remain childfree has sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

The woman, who recently shared a video on TikTok, revealed that she had chosen not to have children, despite reaching the age of 40.

Woman celebrates being childfree at 40

In the video, the woman, identified as @destinyuteh3 on TikTok, was seen rejoicing at home, clearly content with her decision.

Her video was accompanied by a message urging people to reconsider their motivations for having children.

She questioned whether people were having children solely to secure care and support in their old age.

In her words:

"40 years with no kids. People still don't understand. 40 years no kids and living my best life. Having kids is a choice and you can be happy if you decide not to have kids. You're giving birth to children because you want them to be your nurse or caregiver? Ask yourself why you want kids."

Reactions as woman celebrates being childfree at 40

The video sparked lots of reactions on TikTok, with many users flocking to the comments section to share their opinions.

While some users praised her courage and conviction, others expressed their disagreement with her decision.

@BabyGurl said:

"Childfree by choice. No point bringing kids to suffer in an unstable and unfair word."

@Fey said:

"Why are the women with kids triggered. Respect people’s choices that’s common sense. I have a kid and that’s my choice and i respect hers."

@Sage said:

"I am 42, I have four children aged 18, 16, 7 and 6. I feel good about myself, I have peace, my children are good. Ladies, don't be deceived by these kind of women boasting for not having kids."

@Elvira R said:

"I’m sorry you are unhappy with your life so have the need to diminish someone else’s life choices in order to validate your own as the “correct ones”. Hope it gets better for you soon."

@Chiberry Oj (Salad Boss) said:

"I am 36 mother of four, with a teenage daughter in university, happily married and grateful."

@happinessreality commented:

"I am 28 years am pregnant and am not removing the baby because am not married i rather join the single mother hold clock 30 without a child."

@Marvee added:

"The fact that you people think being married and having kids will make someone happy is very sad. Marriage and children are not for everyone!"

