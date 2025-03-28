For five years of her young daughter's existence, a mum refrained from posting her on social media

After five years, the lady finally released a video of her daughter and explained to her followers why she kept her hidden

While many people could not wrap their heads around the lady's explanation, others agreed with her

A black lady, Zaidra James, has finally shown her young daughter to her followers on TikTok, the first time she would be posting her on social media.

Zaidra released a short clip of her kid entering a car and sipping a liquid with a straw.

Why mum hid kid for 5 years

Words layered on her video explained that she hid her daughter from social media for five years because of her looks.

"I hid my kid for five years because of how she looks."

The video gained massive traction, garnering over 910k views at the time of this report and hundreds of comments. She added that her kid would be making content with her.

"I hid the fact that I had a Kid for 5 years now the secret is out because she will be making content with me 💞," she wrote.

Why she made her kid public

Someone asked why she was now posting her kid on social media, and the mum replied in the comment section:

"She’s everywhere and wants to be on camera 2."

She further said her child is protected and is already public because she is a model and actor.

"My bby is covered and protected and is always safe😉. As a actor and model her face is out there already."

Watch a video of her kid below:

Mum's reason for hiding kid sparks reactions

Lima Bravo said:

"This feels so wrong and with the filter too."

Miranda said:

"The filter … the cup & straw ….. the bows in th hair tall need to stop exploiting these babies before they grow up and go no contact forever."

Essence🌹 said:

"How she looks? Tbh I don’t get why people post their children at all but that “how she looks” is a lil odd."

Kenn 🌹 said:

"She did not say she’s going to start USING her for content. She just said she’s gonna start doing content with her. MAJOR difference. She was worried abt the internet being weird now she not- simple."

Julia said:

"Nothing has changed safety wise. This is a messed up place through and through. I’d reconsider."

Bippi said:

"So after hiding her for year you decide to unhide her because “content”?🤦🏾‍♀️the children are doomed Lord."

Anni said:

"Ya'll misunderstand, when you have a precious girl child you don't want to expose them to badness on the Internet. she's overcome that fear."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the European Union had opened a formal investigation into Facebook and Instagram on the suspicion that the platforms are causing addictive behaviour in children.

US warning on child social media use

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about a US top health official's warning on child social media use.

A US surgeon general, Vivek Murthy, said that while not without benefits, "there are ample indicators that social media can also have a profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents."

Murthy's report said social media can help children and adolescents find a community to connect, but that it also contains "extreme, inappropriate, and harmful content," which can "normalize" self-harm and sui.cide.

