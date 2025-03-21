Some final-year students of Delta State University decided to surprise their class rep with a bag of rice

He reacted as they gave him a carton of noodles, cash, and other gifts to appreciate him as their class coordinator

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the kinds of gifts he received from his classmates

Some students of Delta State University surprised their class coordinator with plenty of gifts.

The final-year Entrepreneurship students shared how they tricked him into standing in front of the class.

The class gave him bag of rice and other gifts as their class rep. Photo: @entclass

In the video by @entclass on TikTok, a student first gave him an envelope that had cash in it.

Afterwards, some students proceeded to give him gifts like a bag of rice, a carton of noodles, big packs of detergents, and other gifts.

Class rep reacts as he receives bags of rice

The class rep, also known as class coordinator, was confused at first but the =n he cried after seeing the gifts he was given.

The video revealed that he had celebrated his birthday the weekend before he was given the gifts.

Class rep reacts after getting bag of rice from classmates. Photo: @entclass

His coursemates surrounded him and some were also in tears as they hugged him.

After giving him the gifts, they helped him to carry them outside the class.

The video was captioned:

“We surprised our Cordinator. Special thanks to those that came through.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as students give rice to class rep

Many who came across the video were surprised to see the bag of rice and other items the class rep received.

@LadyC said:

"He literally been the kindest person. So patient even with all our insults. Joshua personally thank u I love u."

@Succy said:

"I cry too Buh aunty wey pick bag of rice like paper Afa."

@Jessycute said:

"And I'm sure he really needed those things cus his face, him not wanting to come to school and God having an entire different plan was sth else."

GOD'S DELIGHT said:

"My own department na to do anonymous dey insult people dem sabi."

@GoodLooks fashionhome said:

"Na God go bless that guy were drop bag of rice. As i see the rice tears ran out of my eyes."

@ADUKĘ ÒLÒȘ SOUVENIR IN S/LERE said:

"I go cry shege. I’ve never been surprised before….I’m emotional on his behalf."

@user9837223047911 said:

"Let this practice spread and become our culture. It will teach appreciation, good leadership among lecturers and will encourage the bad lecturers to change for the better."

@MONALISA said:

"I cried watching this."

In related stories, OAU students appreciated their lecturer in class while YABATECH students surprised their class cleaner with gifts.

DELSU students surprise class rep with gifts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that some Business Administration students of DELSU surprised their course rep in class with a unique way of appreciation

The students walked to him at the front of the class and gave him gifts, including money and provisions.

Their actions and the course rep’s reaction melted hearts on social media as netizens celebrated them.

