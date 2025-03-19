Nigerian Man Who Started Foundation For His Building Celebrates on Social Media, People React
- A young Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing the progress of the land he bought
- In a video shared on TikTok, he displayed how the building project commenced as he dug the foundation
- Social media users who came across the video congratulated him as some said he could’ve waited til completion before posting
A Nigerian man's achievement in starting the foundation of his dream home from scratch has made him viral on social media.
In a clip, the young man showed the moment he started the construction of the building on the land, and celebrated himself for digging the foundation.
Man celebrates as he digs foundation on land
The video, shared on TikTok by @ego.oyibo42, gave a glimpse into the man’s journey as he started his foundation on the vacant plot of land
It showed the house's beginning stage, where the foundation was dug and blocks were moulded.
The young man congratulated himself for his latest achievement as he flaunted the foundation he just started on the land.
He said:
“Just say congrats. You are next.”
Watch the video here.
Reactions as man celebrates building foundation
Viewers who came across the TikTok video praised the man's effort and congratulated him.
Others commented on his progress, wondering why he didn’t wait till the project was completed before celebrating on social media.
@publishers clearing house said:
"Who de pressure una to post hux wey una never build finish?"
@OG_wirelog said:
"Oga calm down. Your house never come out for dpc level and u dy post am."
@Emmy said:
"Calm down finish house congratulations no Dey finish."
@Joe _ Alegbe said:
"Congratulations. Even my own no go pass me this year amen."
@B said said:
"Congratulations. My brothers are the next to congratulations. I don congratulations them tire. I hope one day. GOD we surely do it for us."
Lady rages with anger as boyfriend proposes to her inside eatery, she walks out without looking back
@Helen Edward said:
"Many people Sha wan use this sound by force.... as una want congrats by force... congratulations."
@Big sam said:
"Congratulations I’m so happy I’m doing mine today."
@noe.impulsa said:
"I would never be tired of wishing others congratulations because I know my is on my way coming. Congratulations."
@Serena Clottey
"You never even do filling."
@Heisstar said:
"Congrats. I go use this song this year that one na for sure."
Lady celebrates roofing of husband's uncompleted building
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady celebrated with joy as her husband constructed a roof on his uncompleted building.
She shared a video of the roofing and congratulated her husband, whom she danced with, in the video.
Many who came across the video celebrated the couple and shared their observations on their celebration.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng