A student of Delta State University (DELSU) got a warm surprise from his coursemates in class.

The final-year students of Business Administration decided to celebrate their course representative.

A video by @delsubusadimclass25 on TikTok showed when a student led the course rep to the podium of the class.

She gave him a gift and another person gave him too, leaving the young man in confusion.

Course rep receives gifts from coursemates

Soon after, several students trooped to the front of the class to drop their gifts.

Someone also sprayed him with money, as he happily collected the gifts.

The caption revealed the reason behind the gesture by the students.

It read:

“POV: We decided to surprise our course rep with gifts. We wanted to express our heartfelt gratitude to our cordinator and course rep for his exceptional dedication and hardwork. We couldnt come up with a better idea than this ..we are so grateful to have the opportunity to show our appreciation today and we wish we could do more to express our thanks ..We love you.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as students buy gifts for course rep

Many who saw the video shared their thoughts on the gifts and gave details about their course reps.

@Adaeze said:

"Our course rep reposted kkk. Emmanuella.u no go see.shishi ooo."

@ifykay21 said:

"That girl wey bring backo bag no come to play ooo."

@PRISCY CELEB said:

"This people Dey work o … omo course rep no be beans."

@Nosimot said:

"My own course rep during my time in school na curse we dey use surprise am everyday." He no dey do wetin we go appreciate am for."

Commenter_xoxo said:

"And I am the course rep for business administration in my school. is this a sign."

sarahbliss44 said:

"I no go even fit try am for my department bcos that boy is after our lives and he is very rude."

HARIN’S COLLECTION said:

"Awwwn this is so sweet. The guy must be a nice person not hungry Class rep."

