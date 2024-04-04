History documents have revealed the salaries of the Southern traditional rulers during the colonial era

In the document, the Alaafin, Alake, Awujale and many others were rated than the Ooni of Ife, which led to the questioning of the document, while the name of the Oba of Lagos was missing

Some Nigerians who reacted to the document explained that the colonial masters paid and rated the traditional rulers based on their relationship with them

The salaries of the traditional rulers in southern Nigeria during the colonial period have been revealed.

A media personality known as Bolanle Oni Story, in a tweet on Thursday, April 4, shared a picture of the document dated January 1938 from the office of the federal ministry of information, national achieve.

According to the document, the Alaafin of Oyo received €4,200, the Alake of Egbaland got €2,250, the Awujale of Ijebu garnered €1,700; the Oba of Benin got €1,650, while the Ooni of Ife always received €1,400.

The document also disclosed the salaries of the second-class traditional rulers, which included the Olubadan of Ibadan (€2,400), Owa of Ilesha (€1,450), Oshernowe of Ondo (€350), and Oragun of Ila (€200).

Nigerians react

The revelation has generated reactions from Nigerians on social media, with some asking for the position of the Oba of Lagos and raising other concerns. See their reactions below:

A user with the handle @anlugua_Ibadan explained why the salary of the Alaafin was higher than that of the Ooni of Ife. He quoted the tweet and said:

"The Alaafin received so much preferential treatment from the British government because the Alaafin Siyanbola Ladigbolu and Capt W.A Ross were great friends.

"During this period, Alaafin was placed ahead of other southern monarchs, and Ibadan was politically placed under Oyo."

Another, under Olamillion, took to the post's comment section to express his reaction. He said:

"How Alaafin of Oyo go dey collect pass Oni of Ife.? Oni na number one king in Yoruba land nah."

OMOTAYO of Lagos asked about the omission of the Oba of Lagos from the document. She wrote:

"Where is Oba of Lagos?"

Dr. Vincent Ahonsi questioned the authenticity of the document, citing modern fonts and others. He wrote:

"There were no computers then. How come this document appears computer-typed with the fonts visibly modern?"

David Copperfield traced the anomalies in the historical document to another history book. He wrote:

"It appears that you don't really know the story behind this anomaly! Ever heard of Professor JA Atanda's "The New Oyo Empire"? I advise you to study this review of the book."

See the tweet here:

