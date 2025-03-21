A Nigerian man who is doing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Adamawa state has shared his experience

The man lamented that the NYSC authorities posted him to Adamawa state but he does not understand the Fulani language

He said he asked one of his students to solve 3-2 during a mathematics class and the boy answered in his local language

In a post he made on X, the man said he had asked a student a question in a mathematics class and he didn't understand what the boy said.

According to Malantrent, he asked the student to solve 3-2 and he said 'gotel', something he did not understand.

He said:

"Why did NYSC post me to Adamawa when I don’t even know how to speak Fulani? These students don’t understand English either. I asked one boy, “What’s 3 minus 2?” and he just kept shouting “Gotel… Gotel!”.. I flogged am tire today."

However, some people in the comment section of the post said the boy was right. Also checks online show that the boy was right.

When it was pointed out to him the NYSC member said he would go ahead and apologise to the boy.

He said:

"I was told the meaning of 'gotel' a few minutes after I posted this. Tomorrow I will have to apologize and give him some biscuits."

See the post below:

Reactions as man shares his experience in Adamawa state

@HamzeeSahabo said:

"He was right na,gotel means one. Bro bama son cin zali fa."

@_Gidado_Ai said:

"Gotel means 1 now. You don bully our brother."

@DayoOjo said:

"Adamawa keh, even if you understand Hausa, there are suburbs that don't speak Hausa, you have to learn their own dialect. No be joke."

@SOTesleem said:

"Teach them. That's why you are there. Those kids will thank you for the rest of their lives."

@Horlartunjee1 said:

"My NYSC experience in Adamawa state, was one of the best adventure I ever had in my life.. That outcome has been all positive. Aliamdullilahi."

@OAPchuks said:

"Probably a joke. But you have no right to flog kids or anyone at all."

@MfonAdia said:

"Please don't beat students O. Pity your parents O. One year will soon be over O. Hold body O. You are not preparing them for NECO, WAEC or JAMB. The quota system works for them."

@D_Epic_Writer said:

"Take it easy with them. Even the ones in tertiary institutions can't construct a simple sentence in English."

@Onikumoekun01 said:

"Look for some of them that understand English and anytime you want to pass a vital information or when you don’t understand what they are saying they will be the one to interpret it for you and vice versa. Or else it will be as if they are playing on you."

