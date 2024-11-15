A Nigerian man who relocated to the UK seven years ago said the decision to move abroad was the best

The man who has become a citizen of the UK said moving abroad was like a total rebirth for him as a human

He said while he travelled with only two suitcases, but now he would need five containers to carry his load

A Nigerian man is overjoyed that he has become a citizen of the United Kingdom.

The man said he decided to relocate to the UK seven years ago and that his decision paid off.

The man said his relocation abroad paid off. Photo credit: X/Don_pet and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

According to don_pet, when he was travelling abroad, she only had two suitcases with him.

However, his life has become better such that if he were to come back to Nigeria, he would need containers to carry his load.

He wrote:

"7 years ago today I entered this great country as a resident. I came with the bags on the second frame, but I might need 5 containers to pack my load now if I was to go back (sorry I forgot I’m now a citizen). 3rd frame was my first day at work and 4th my first ever BRP. I celebrate this day more than my birthday, after all, that move 7 years ago was my rebirth. For everyone considering leaving Nigeria, don’t think twice, the system there is set to suppress you. Sometimes, all u need is a little push to discover yourself. I bless the land of United Kingdom and I pledge to defend its honour with every fibre in me. Thanks for giving my life a meaning, thanks for helping me get closer to my dreams."

See his post below:

Reactions as man makes it abroad

@Germanprinz said:

"Thank God for progress and success. More wins."

@Germanprinz said:

"Thank God for progress and success. More wins."

@odogwu_ogidi said:

"It is worth celebrating daily. Nigerian political class are very wicked. They eat their young, and expect their young to be loyal."

Man complains of loneliness in the UK

Meanwhile, a Nigerian student who relocated to the UK for university studies said he is missing his family back home.

The man lamented loneliness and mentioned that the person he missed the most was his twin brother.

Other than loneliness and difficulty in making friends in the UK, the man said everything was fine over there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng