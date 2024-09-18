A Nigerian content creator, Asherkine, surprised residents of Jos communities with a new borehole system and gift items

His philanthropic act brought celebration and excitement to people of the communities who received him

Asherkine has gathered praises from fans who prayed for him and wished to help people in communities like he does

Nigerian content creator and philantropist, Asherkine, has brought smiles to the people of Amper and Kwaikong communities in Jos, Plateau State.

While he donated a borehole system to the Amper community, Asherkine gifted foodstuff and school items to the women and children of Kwaikong community.

Asherkine donated school items, borehole to Jos communities. Photo credit: @theasherkine

The emotional video, which was shared by Asherkine on his TikTok page, warmed the hearts of many.

He captioned the video:

“Today we are out in Jos, plateau state. Its back to school szn baby!”

Watch video below:

Communities rejoice over gift items

In the heartwarming video, the residents of the communities were so excited about the gift items received from the content creator.

Children laughed and rejoiced as they received scholarships, books, pencils, and other writing materials.

Food items like rice, spaghetti, and beans were given to women who received them joyfully.

Asherkine is famous for his humanitarian activities, where he goes on Nigerian streets and helps regular people facing challenges.

As usual, his latest philanthropic act has earned him praises from his fans.

Praise for Asherkine’s donation

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions:

@STONEHEARTED said:

“Asherkine you did this. I'm crying... Something the government didn't do.”

@Uche said:

"Asherkine for president."

@Chisomm said:

"A True Philanthropist. God bless you immensely Asherkine."

@Kaal P Jabi said:

"You'll never die young my brother."

Biggi USA said:

"I wish I can be helping people the way you do."

