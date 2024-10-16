“If Na Bag Of Rice, I No Mind”: Nigerian Lady Excited As She Sees Asherkine, Makes Video of Him
- A Nigerian lady could not contain her excitement when she saw content creator, Asherkine, at a location
- She made a video of him and asked that she wouldn’t mind getting a bag of rice from the philanthropist
- People who came across the video shared comments about her plea and reacted to the sound of her voice
A Nigerian lady who sighted popular content creator Asherkine could not contain her excitement.
She made a video of him and funnily asked for a favour.
In a video posted by @lolami3108, the lady made a video of Asherkine holding a microphone.
She then filmed herself asking him for a bag of rice.
She said:
“Asherkine, if na bag of rice, I no mind abeg.”
Watch the video below:
Reactions as lady sees Asherkine
People who came across the video shared comments about her plea and reacted to the sound of her voice.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.
@Berry said:
"Emma no Dey disguise I recognize ur voice."
@ayomide said:
"The way you pronounced the asherkine sef."
@Boss Sector said:
"Afa relax ooo all dis men on wig."
@Agoziem_4 said:
"Comot wig mk we see u oga."
@Yvonne Eke said:
"Na bank of rice I hear or my eye dey pain me?"
@radoo_nba said:
"Omo see as your voice strong pass wizkid career."
@Daniel Thomas said:
"You for just tell your friend make she talk nah. Asherkine go think say nah Wasiu dey follow am talk."
@Smith_jnr said:
"Nothing u wan tell me Na u be big brother."
@Just me said:
"If this is ur voice when laughing. I don’t want to be there when you’re angry. ahhh."
Alexx Ekubo enchanted as he passionately hugs May Edochie multiple times at event: "Yul is dressing"
Asherkine donates borehole to community
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Asherkine surprised residents of Jos communities with a new borehole system and gift items.
His philanthropic act brought celebration and excitement to people of the communities who received him.
Asherkine gathered praises from fans who prayed for him and wished to help people in communities like he does.
Source: Legit.ng
