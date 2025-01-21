A generous Nigerian man, Asherkine, changed the life of a street trader after taking her on a shopping spree

The woman had the opportunity to shop for his needs, such as bags of rice, and cartons of noodles

After the shopping spree, he also got the woman a gas cooker and sponsored her son’s education

A popular Nigerian philanthropist, Asherkine, has brought smiles to a street trader and her son.

He met the woman on the streets of Abuja, where she sold pears and bottles of groundnuts.

She was happy about her gifts. Photo: @theasherkine

Source: TikTok

In a video by @theasherkine on TikTok, the woman told him how she borrowed money to fund her market.

After hearing her story, he asked her if she wanted to play a game with him and took the woman out for a treat.

Woman carries bags of rice in shopping spree

Asherkine took the woman to a supermarket and gave her 30 minutes to shop for free.

He started the time, and the woman carried bags of rice, cartons of noodles, gallons of oil and other provisions.

When asked how much she thought the items were, she guessed N300,000.

Asherkine took the items to the counter, costing over N400,000.

Street trader gets free gas cooker

He gave her his tablet and asked her to spin a wheel, stating that she would get whatever the wheel landed on.

The woman spun the wheel, and it landed on a gas cooker.

He took her to where it was sold and got it for her.

Asherkine pays for woman’s son's education

When he met with the woman’s son, Asherkine asked him what he wanted and he stated that he wanted to fund his education.

Asherkine gave him money to pay for his West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) after the boy said it cost N50,000.

The video was captioned:

“Today, we’re on the streets of Abuja.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Asherkine changes woman’s life

@paschalino cares said:

"Omo the boy choose Education. And am hear shouting choose phone. My life don spoil."

@BigTamz said:

"Omo I go start to dey roast corn for road. Make asherkine see me."

@styles by Imar said:

"I literally cried when the boy said education."

@ØłämiŁëkåñ said:

"God I don't only want to meet asherkine. Make me an asherkine. That's the main prayer point. Use me to bless others while I'll be also comfortable."

@Ogfreshlife 1010 said:

"First time my benue people get Lucky From asherkine . God bless you boss idoma to the world."

How Nigerians show random acts of kindness

In a related story, a kind Nigerian man surprised a street hawker by gifting her bags of rice during an all-expense-paid shopping spree.

The man met the woman by the road and asked her about the biggest surprise she had ever received.

Legit.ng also reported about a kind man who was filmed giving a new bag to a student he saw using nylon to go to school, while another lady gave N40,000 cash to a stranger she met on the street.

Source: Legit.ng