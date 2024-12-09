A Nigerian lady cried as she begged popular content creator and philanthropist, Asherkine, to visit Calabar

In a viral video, she said her phone got spoilt, and she needed him to get it fixed or get a new one for her

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the video and also asked Asherkine to visit them

A Nigerian lady begged Nigerian content creator and philanthropist, Asherkine, to visit Calabar.

She stated that her phone had become damaged and needed him to help her fix it or get a new one.

Asherkine is famous for his humanitarian activities. He goes on Nigerian streets and helps regular people facing challenges or donates useful items to communities.

In the video shared by @ahmsamii, the lady said she was single and not in a relationship as she begged Asherkine to come to her aid.

She said:

“Asherkine please if you can come to Calabar. I’m single o. I no dey relationship, my phone don spoil. My phone is bad.”

Reactions as lady begs Asherkine to visit Calabar

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the video and also asked Asherkine to visit her.

@debsthecreator said:

“Asherkine fit come your state make him decide to visit secondary school. Nah watin him do for bayelsa be that.”

@Efikqueen said:

“Abeg oo!! Hold am there!! Na me first Dey ask am to come to calabar. Tell your roommate sorry that when he takes me out I’ll come and fix her phone.”

@Gabrielle said:

“Make una allow my man rest na. Why una dey tag am.”

In a related story, a lady who saw Asherkine at a mall asked him for a bag of rice as she made a video of him.

