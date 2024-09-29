A lady has released a video of when she stormed her ex-lover's home to return his engagement ring

According to the lady, he asked for everything he gave her after their break up and even got her arrested

The lady also reacted to the unexpected way her ex-boyfriend's mother received her when she visited

A lady whose relationship crashed visited her ex-boyfriend's mother to hand back his engagement ring and was shocked by how she was received.

Taking to TikTok, the lady, @chichijay03, showed how she took a cab to her former lover's mum's abode.

@chichijay03 said her ex-lover demanded she return everything he got her after their break up, adding that he also arrested her.

On getting to her ex-lover's mum's house, she was not allowed inside, an action that shocked her. The lady shared a picture supposedly of how she was received outside the house.

She rounded off her video with pictures of her embracing a woman and captioned them, "Thank God I still have u."

People react to the lady's action

noriana246 said:

"Time heals all wounds, going through the same it ain't easy but I believe I will be fine though I'm the night am having sleepless nights 😭😭😭😭. just feel like going to a funeral and cry."

Grace ❤️ said:

"Something good is coming for you Sending you hugs."

Hellenita210 said:

"He came to collect his Bride price 😭😭💔💔 I swear am not okay."

Tumi said:

"Better a failed engagement than a failed marriage."

Eggovin_Nwa👑❤️‍🔥 said:

"So una dy return ring ?? 😂 Me I will sell it !!! No time !!"

DeFavour Hair said:

"My ex then came and collected the Samsung phone he bought for me."

annety madubeko said:

"This happened to me but God time is ever the best am now married to the best husband ❤️u will be blessed soon trust me."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man blinded by love had bought engagement ring for his crush after two days of talking.

Lady sells her engagement ring on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had sold her engagement ring on Facebook.

After it became clear that the wedding would not be held, she went to Facebook to advertise the expensive Tifanny piece. The 1.0-carat diamond ring was put up for $18,500, which was equivalent to about N8 million at that time, which is lower than its original price.

The Australian woman had worn the ring for some time, which may be why the price is lower. Sharing the advertisement on Facebook sale, the woman said she was letting go of the nice piece for obvious reasons.

