A Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video showing the moment her boss caught her posing for photos in his car

In the video, the young man stormed out of his office and made sure that she got out of his car with immediate effect

Social media users who came across the funny video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react

A Nigerian lady left social media users rolling on the floor after sharing her funny encounter with her boss.

A clip, which has garnered significant attention on TikTok, captured the moment her boss caught her posing for photos in his car.

Nigerian man sends out female employee who posed in his car Photo credit: @bigsu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady sits in boss's car, poses for photos

The lady, known on TikTok as @bigsu, shared the hilarious video, recounting how her boss had instructed her to retrieve an item from his vehicle.

Seizing the opportunity, she decided to take some photos, but her boss soon appeared, taking her by surprise.

As seen in the video, the boss stormed out of his office and immediately made her to vacate his car.

The sudden and unexpected turn of events left both the lady and online viewers in stitches.

Female employee sits in boss's car Photo credit: @bigsu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She captioned the video:

"POV: Your Nnewi boss asked you to get something from his car. You decided to make use of the opportunity and this happened. A must watch cozz the way he ran down from his office ehh. Even me myself i shock."

Reactions as lady gets caught by boss posing in car

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the funny video.

@mrprestige25 said:

"The issue be say u fit go post am for TikTok make his wife see am wahala Don start."

@ZOB¥NWA reacted:

"Had it been him no catch you, watin you for caption the video?"

@Benjamin Mogbolu said:

"Before you know now, you don drive am comot compound."

@EMMA EMEKA said:

"Achalugo leave my car."

@Lotanna said:

"I don't blame you!!!!!"

@Ikhazuagbe said:

"You are not to be trusted."

@top boy 9ja said:

"You want make baba go dh explain who you be to him banny abi. No put oga for wahala."

@CHINECHEREM reacted:

"His wife chest will be like puff puff right now."

Watch the video here:

Lady allows girls take photos with her car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was filmed waiting for girls whom she saw posing near her car in the parking lot of a shopping mall.

After the girls finished snapping, the lady who stood aside walked to the vehicle and entered it.

